SAP Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems for the 11th Consecutive Year

SAP has been named as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. For the 11th consecutive year, SAP is positioned in the Leaders quadrant based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

We believe that this recognition confirms our strategy in logistics, which is based on three pillars:

Connecting every process to facilitate synchronized logistics execution, supporting highly efficient and fast-paced fulfillment cycles through seamless integration with logistics applications like SAP Transportation Management, SAP Business Network for Logistics, etc.

Collaborating within a diverse ecosystem of system integrators, software partners, hyperscalers, hardware partners, and robotics OEMs, with warehouse management being an integral part of cloud ERP.

Contextualizing every decision leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize operations and to provide business insights

SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) is an integral part of the overall SAP strategy and gives companies the ability to operate modern warehouses that must respond quickly to changing business conditions. The flexibility of SAP EWM helps manage a high volume of goods and run sustainable, risk-resilient operations with digitized warehouse processes in the cloud including direct control of warehouse automation equipment.

SAP continues to innovate in SAP EWM based on market analysis and even more importantly based on feedback from our global install base and ecosystem. Recent innovations include cross-process integration in the areas of transportation, production, and quality management, addressing industry-specific requirements, extensibility, and usability.

SAP EWM combined with SAP Transportation Management and SAP Business Network for Logistics provides a platform for companies to collaborate with their logistics partners to gain end-to-end visibility and insights across their logistics operations.

Our global partner network — made up of systems integrators, business consultants, and technology providers — helps our customers manage their warehouse management transformations, whether they be system replacements, upgrades, greenfield deployments, or part of larger enterprise transformations.

“Warehouse Management with SAP EWM is an integral part of our cloud ERP offering,” said Till Dengel, global head of Logistics and Manufacturing Product Marketing at SAP. “Customers use SAP EWM to manage their warehouse operations in 66 countries and 24 industries.”

“SAP Extended Warehouse Management helped Bridgestone reduce errors, with a new level of productivity and safety.” Eric Dyason, National Distribution Manager, Bridgestone New Zealand Ltd.

Ganesh Wadawadigi is chief product marketing owner for Logistics at SAP.

