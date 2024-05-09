SAP’s commitment to customers is steadfast in making SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) the best platform to extend and personalize SAP applications, integrate and connect landscapes, maximize the value of data, and drive business innovation through artificial intelligence (AI).

To that end, I am thrilled to announce that TrustRadius, a leading independent peer research and review platform, has once again recognized SAP BTP, along with multiple solutions that run on our platform, as winners of the 2024 Top Rated awards.

As a reflection of direct customer feedback, the TrustRadius Top Rated awards offer an authentic measure of a product’s quality and customer satisfaction and highlight those products that have demonstrated excellence in fulfilling clients’ needs and expectations.

Best of Awards

SAP customers’ willingness to share their hands-on experience and opinions of SAP BTP is testament to our platform’s services, robustness, and ongoing innovation.

We are honored that the following solutions have been recognized with Top Rated awards:

“SAP Business Technology Platform’s comprehensive suite of solutions has been recognized with a TrustRadius Top Rated award,” said Allyson Havener, senior vice president of Marketing and Community at TrustRadius. “SAP is committed to delivering innovative technologies that empower businesses to drive digital transformation, and achieve their goals. We congratulate SAP on this achievement, showcasing their continued leadership and excellence in providing cutting-edge enterprise solutions.”

Our Focus on Customer Success

At SAP, customer success and satisfaction are the ultimate measures of our own success. We strive to deliver industry-leading solutions, functionality, and user experience that exceeds customer expectations and unlocks business potential. This is especially important as customers accelerate their digital innovation across business operations while maintaining the agility to adapt to fluctuating market demands. SAP BTP provides this for our customers.

“SAP Business Technology Platform is the right tool to manage sites, applications, users, and everything you can imagine in the cloud and non-cloud world, from my point of view BTP is very well focused and has everything that a tool has to have.” Read the full review by Warner Bros. Discovery on TrustRadius

To read what other customers said about SAP BTP, please take a look at our TrustRadius review page. We welcome you to try out SAP BTP for yourself too.

On behalf of the entire SAP BTP team, we sincerely thank TrustRadius for acknowledging SAP BTP in its 2024 Top Rated awards and our dedicated SAP BTP customers for their unwavering support.

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP Business Technology Platform.