WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has extended the contract of CEO and Member of the Executive Board Christian Klein (44) for three years, until the end of 2028.

The company has also strengthened Klein’s role, making him chairman of the Executive Board, where he was previously speaker. Klein joined the SAP Executive Board in 2018 and was named co-CEO in October 2019 before being appointed the sole CEO of SAP SE in April 2020.

“In his role as CEO, Christian Klein has consistently driven SAP’s transformation to a cloud company,” said Professor Hasso Plattner, chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE. “I would like to thank Christian Klein for his outstanding contribution to SAP’s success. With the early extension of his contract and a further strengthening of his position, we are clearly underlining his important role in SAP’s ongoing transformation. We are convinced that this will lay the foundation for SAP’s continued growth in a highly dynamic IT industry.”

“I would like to thank the SAP Supervisory Board for their trust in me. I look forward to continuing the strong cooperation with my SAP Executive Board colleagues as well as our employees, partners, customers and investors,” said Klein. “Together, we have successfully driven our strategy, and it is a privilege to lead SAP on its journey to be the number one enterprise application and business AI company.”

Klein started his career at SAP in 1999 as a student. After holding various positions across the company, including chief financial officer of SAP SuccessFactors and SAP’s chief controlling officer, he was appointed chief operating officer of SAP in 2016, a role in which he continued until 2021.

