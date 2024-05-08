At SAP MaxAttention Summit 2024, attendees received in-depth information about SAP Business AI, clean core with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), updates on enterprise architecture, and more.

The event was held April 23-25 in Heidelberg, Germany, and customers on-site experienced insightful keynotes and sessions from SAP Executive Board Members Thomas Saueressig and Muhammad Alam, as well as SAP Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer Philipp Herzig and other experts.

SAP and customer speakers presented important updates on topics that also included Business Transformation as a Service, RISE with SAP, and SAP BTP. Attendees also benefited from interactive “eXpert eXchange” sessions and opportunities to network and share their experiences and best practices.

The SAP MaxAttention program offers premium-level engagement and personalized service for customers to move business-wide transformational change from boardroom plans to business reality with a tailored, premium experience. Program participants get premium access to trusted SAP experts, tools, and methodologies that can help deliver expected outcomes successfully with SAP solutions.

