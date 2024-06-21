In today’s fast-paced world, AI is helping boost user and organizational productivity, enhancing decision-making and fundamentally changing our business processes.

As we recently announced at SAP Sapphire, since Q4 last year we have delivered 50 new AI innovations and we are on track to ship more than 100 AI use cases across the SAP portfolio in 2024. As part of this effort, we, in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition team, are excited and proud to introduce new AI innovations announced at the event.

When considering use cases, we look to drive business growth and foster innovation with AI-enabled cloud ERP from three perspectives:

Increase the productivity and efficiency of people by transforming work through automation and simplified user experiences to drive business outcomes.

by transforming work through automation and simplified user experiences to drive business outcomes. Accelerate business processes and optimize decisions by enabling AI-powered processes and data-driven insights and recommendations to make faster, safer decisions.

by enabling AI-powered processes and data-driven insights and recommendations to make faster, safer decisions. Boost finance excellence with AI to optimize working capital and closing functions.

Find out what’s next for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Watch the video

AI Use Cases to Increase the Productivity and Efficiency of Your People

Joule, the AI-powered copilot: Joule can enable customers to interact with their business using natural language for informational, navigational, and transactional assistance. It is now possible to get quick tips, information, and insights by simply asking Joule. Joule helps redefine user interaction, streamline business processes, and enhance productivity. It can enable contextual access to content and applications by providing users the ability to simply ask for guidance and get pointed in the right direction.

Interact with Joule to retrieve relevant business data in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Smart summarization: Customers are now able to leverage generative AI to help seamlessly propose summarizations of business context in multiple languages to enable faster collaboration and communication. This can ensure that daily activities are expedited, providing users with the flexibility to tailor text proposals to their specific needs. For example, in advance of a customer meeting, a sales representative can ask for a summarization of customer details, latest interactions, and current issues. The results are summarized and sent via e-mail so the sales rep has the information at their fingertips to read prior to the meeting.

Efficiently summarize all information about your business objects in multiple languages

Easy filter: Our customers can now easily and efficiently filter in elements-based SAP Fiori apps with natural language enabled through generative AI. This can enhance the current filtering experience significantly and helps make it more intuitive for first-time users. For example, a sales manager can, in natural language, get the sales orders for their VIP customer that are open, have a due date this week, and exceed a certain amount.

Filter your business data using natural language to specify what you are looking for

Collaborative ERP: Empower end users to eliminate redundant tasks and increase efficiency. By combining the power of SAP and Microsoft, users can receive notifications for to-dos from SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition directly in Microsoft Teams through the SAP S/4HANA for Microsoft Teams integration. This can not only save time for end users, but can also decrease media breaks. When sharing business context with coworkers, users can benefit from the option to share cards based on adaptive card-based loop components. This allows end users to directly act and copy seamlessly in the Microsoft ecosystem, such as from Microsoft Teams to Microsoft Outlook.

As announced at SAP Sapphire, SAP and Microsoft will start integrating Joule and Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 later this year, combining enterprise data residing in SAP with contextual knowledge from Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Word, and more, helping to deliver richer insights for better decision-making.

Take the example of a sales manager who needs help removing the block off a sales order for one of their most important customers. They recognize by checking on the Microsoft side that a sales order is blocked. They reach out to one of their team members asking for help through Microsoft Outlook. The team member solves the issue directly in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and sends back an updated note with the real-time status of the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition solution. Finally, the sales order is unblocked, and everyone has worked in the environment they are most used to, efficiently and effectively.

Interested customers can experience innovations for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition firsthand through our Customer Influence program.

Access your most relevant business data directly in Microsoft Copilot

AI Use Cases to Accelerate Business Processes and Optimize Decisions

Reinvent customer service with personalized experiences that can address customer needs quickly.

Intelligent recommendations: From sales order completion to customer returns creation, intelligent recommendations in SAP Fiori apps can dramatically reduce the time spent on creating business objects by up to 90%. This can not only minimize manual effort, but therefore accelerate the overall process by improved accuracy and enhanced productivity.

Leverage recommendations to get your business data with minimal effort

Intelligent matching employees to projects: Our customers can now leverage AI innovations to help streamline project staffing by efficiently matching the best-skilled employees to specific projects. This can reduce the time and effort involved in finding the right talent, helping to ensure that projects are staffed with the ideal team members.

Leverage advanced skill matching when assigning resources to projects

Communication intelligence in enterprise service management: Automating the clearing of open items and matching receivable items has never been easier. Our machine learning solutions can offer up to a 60% reduction in manual effort, helping to automate up to 70% of receivable item matching and potentially reduce days sales outstanding by up to 5%.

For example, an accounts receivable agent can get every incoming customer mail classified, summarized, and all key information extracted. Furthermore, the system can guide the agent to help identify financial disputes, resolve them, and generate mail responses back to the customer.

Increase customer satisfaction with optimized communications

Boost Finance Excellence with AI to Optimize Working Capital and Closing Functions

Financial business insights: This can enable customers to reach optimized profitability through tailored resolutions via tailored prompts. The user can gain real-time insights and detailed analysis for financial decision-making, receive targeted recommendations, and improve teamwork and collaboration across business functions with the help of SAP Business AI.

For example, an overhead accountant who must prepare a high-level expense report summary can get an overview of cost centers with the highest deviation compared to the previous period with quick actions supported by generative AI.

Get targeted recommendations to analyze and optimize your cost centers

Guided error resolution in advanced financial closing feature: AI-generated recommendations can assist users in resolving errors identified during financial close processes. This not only helps to accelerate the financial close, but also to reduce manual errors and IT costs, empowering business users like never before.

Benefit from proposals for error resolution to finalize your financial closing

Assisted configuration for complex processes: Whether it’s explaining depreciation keys in user-friendly language or intelligently configuring U.S. tax codes, generative AI capabilities can simplify complex configurations, helping to enhance the onboarding experience and improve productivity during critical periods like financial year-end closings.

Improve your understanding of depreciation keys Speed up configuration for U.S. tax jurisdictions

Customers Can Get Started and Experience AI Firsthand

Our customers now have the opportunity to join our community of innovators, creators, and forward-thinkers who are harnessing the power of technology to drive change and make a difference. We have launched a Customer Influence site that can enable our customers to embark on a journey of discovery, growth, and endless opportunities.

And there’s more to come. Our SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition road map outlines what features are planned for future releases.

With the pace of innovation ever increasing, we believe that SAP customers are perfectly positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that business AI brings.

Arpan Shah is SVP of Public Cloud ERP Product Management at SAP.