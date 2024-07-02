WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that SKF, one of the world’s leading makers of innovative and sustainable solutions for bearings and rotating equipment, has selected the RISE with SAP solution to future-proof its global operations, simplify its IT infrastructure and leverage innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

By choosing to move to the cloud, SKF will be better equipped to manage its business operations, adapt to new sustainability policies and regulatory changes and enable green ledger capabilities for carbon accounting.

“Transitioning from a traditional on-premise setup to the cloud demonstrates our commitment to operational efficiency,” SKF Head of Global Digital Services Pedro de Freitas said. “By integrating the existing SAP S/4HANA software into its advanced cloud strategy, SKF will be able to boost critical business sectors, including finance, parts supply, warehousing, supply chain and manufacturing. Moving to the cloud is a choice that is aligned with SKF’s philosophy of pushing the boundaries and supporting progress toward a sustainable future.”

According to SKF, roughly 20% of global energy goes to overcoming friction. Swedish-based SKF provides products at the center of multiple industries to reduce friction and maintain optimal temperature and speed to have efficient production output. Its products are used across industries that include transport, agriculture and food and beverage.

By transitioning to SAP S/4HANA Cloud through RISE with SAP, SKF will take advantage of a smooth, secure migration of their on-premise ERP to the cloud while being able to make data-driven business decisions with real-time operational insights and embedded intelligence. Relevant, reliable and responsible business AI will be built directly into SKF’s processes and aligned with internal AI strategies.

“With our AI- and cloud-driven solutions, we help our customers to become more efficient, resilient and sustainable,” said Emmanuel Raptopoulos, president of SAP Europe Middle East and Africa. “We have had a strong collaboration for many years, and we will continue working closely with SKF to identify new innovative solutions and opportunities for streamlining processes.”

