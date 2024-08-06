It is that time of year! Get ready for SAP Spend Connect Live in 2024 at the iconic Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, this October.

Join your peers at the industry’s premier spend management event from October 14–16. Get ready for an impactful experience with breakout sessions, hands-on demos, powerful keynotes, and a celebratory finale in the City of Lights! This year, we are offering a special discount – keep reading to learn more about the event and registration deal.

As business continues to move at a frenzied pace with changing dynamics around every turn, agile and effective spend management and supply chain functions are essential to keep up. Whether it is driving cost management, digitizing manual processes, or staying ahead of changing regulations, SAP can help you bring out your best. After our exciting announcements at SAP Sapphire, I am looking forward to diving deeper into what’s in store across SAP’s spend management and business network portfolio.

Over the course of the event, we will share insights and discuss top-of-mind business challenges, opportunities, and priorities. Aside from the dazzling lights, top-notch dining, and world-renowned shows, here are some other reasons you should join me in Las Vegas for SAP Spend Connect Live in 2024.

Join us at SAP Spend Connect Live, October 14-16 in Las Vegas Register now

Hear How Other Organizations Are Transforming Their Spend Management Strategy

Between customer sessions, keynotes, and informal networking, we have so many opportunities for you to hear from your peers. In addition to keynotes, several breakout sessions will feature how customers are using SAP solutions to help fuel their spend decisions across procurement, external workforce, travel and expense, working capital management, and business collaboration.

Learn How AI Can Transform Your Business

According to this year’s Economist Impact report, 44% of the spend management executives who were surveyed listed AI strategy as their top driver for digital transformation. AI has quickly proven to be a powerful asset for agile, efficient decision-making, and it is here to stay. There are several AI-focused session offerings at SAP Spend Connect Live where you will have the opportunity to:

Learn how built-in AI capabilities help create resilient supply chains through customer demand prediction and suggested adjustments.

Join a road map session to learn about recent and upcoming product innovations, like how we are integrating Joule into our spend management solutions to help bring natural language processing to day-to-day processes.

Participate in a hands-on master class to discover how SAP Business AI use cases can apply to your business needs.

Attend a solution deep dive to learn about scenarios within SAP Fieldglass and SAP Ariba solutions where AI makes a big impact.

Learn how to leverage AI-based predictive analytics to help create dynamic supply chains that react and respond in real-time.

Attend Keynotes, Breakout Sessions, and Demos Aligned to Your Unique Business Needs

With over 120 sessions delivering content about the latest market trends and industry innovations, it is a sure bet that you will leave with ideas about how to shape your spend management strategy and meet your business challenges. You will have your choice of road map sessions, solution deep dives, and even hands-on master classes. This year, you can look forward to must-see sessions such as:

Supercharge workforce management strategy with generative AI and analytics

Revolutionize sourcing success with SAP Ariba Category Management

Cutting costs that count: Transform your travel spend

Build stronger supply chains with SAP Business Network

AI in action: Transforming procurement and supply chain dynamics

Browse the content tracks and find the full session catalog to plan your agenda.

Network with Experts, Peers, and SAP Leadership in the Marketplace

Our attendees consistently report that the Marketplace is one of their favorite things about SAP Spend Connect Live. The Marketplace is your innovation destination – a one-stop shop to connect with partners, subject-matter experts, and executives while learning how to make the most of your SAP solutions. Explore each part of SAP’s spend management portfolio with demos for hands-on learning, booths to discover members of the SAP partner ecosystem, and “expert bars” where you can get answers to solution-specific questions. This year, we are introducing new ways to expand your knowledge with free, 30-minute, one-on-one solution consulting sessions and adoption labs where you can learn how to optimize your solutions.

Deepen Your Expertise with Exclusive In-Person, Pre-Conference Trainings

Make the most of your conference experience with on-site training at SAP Spend Connect Live. These comprehensive, expert-led sessions will help increase your expertise in an era where upskilling is of the utmost importance. Take the opportunity to learn something new that will enable you to help achieve your organization’s procurement goals. Space is limited, so register soon to secure your spot.

Connect with Peers at Celebration Night and Make a Difference at the Els Autism Charity Golf Tournament

Have you really visited Vegas if you haven’t had an awesome night out? With over 80,000 square feet of entertainment – including bowling lanes, six on-site bars, and live music – Celebration Night at Brooklyn Bowl will be one to remember. Don’t forget to catch mentalist Oz Pearlman for mind-boggling illusions!

In the mood for golf? Participate in the Els for Autism Charity Golf Challenge to make a difference in the lives of those living with autism and those who care for them. Space is limited, so be sure to reach out to your account executive to participate.

Take Advantage of the “Buy 4, Get 1 Free” Registration Deal

Remember: what happens in Vegas…shouldn’t stay there! Join us this fall for a dynamic experience that will leave you with the tools to help bring out the best in your business. Register now.

Ready to sign up, but unsure how to get approval? Download our “convince your manager” template to explain why your company needs representation at SAP Spend Connect Live in 2024!

Etosha Thurman is chief marketing officer for Intelligent Spend and Business Network at SAP.