The promise of generative AI is in its ability to support individual businesses with individual needs; not just automating work, but identifying what work can or should be automated, as well as the best place to start.

With the release of new process AI capabilities for SAP Signavio — process recommender and performance indicators recommender — SAP is taking a step closer to realizing this promise.

Realize holistic, data-driven business transformation across your organization – unlocking faster time to insight and adaption Learn how

Embedded into SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite, these novel capabilities deliver instant, tailored process and metrics recommendations that will help process owners and process analysts accelerate process model design, more readily define their process monitoring strategy, and improve the quality of business outcomes.

SAP Signavio and SAP LeanIX solutions are core elements of the Business Transformation Management portfolio, which leverages SAP Business AI technology, initiatives, and principles to help customers on their transformation journeys, and deliver generative AI capabilities that are specific to the process world.

The latest release of SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite features the following:

An AI-assisted process recommender provides process owners with preconfigured process models suggestions out of a database of more than 5,000 best practices from SAP. This new generative AI capability will help process owners move fast from the initial exploration phase to process design by instantly narrowing down hundreds of options to those that present a best match to their business.

Users are suggested preconfigured process models which serve as a great foundation they can save, edit, and further perfect, saving weeks, if not months, of stakeholder interviews and lengthy workshops currently required to design a new process or redefine an existing one.

An AI-assisted performance indicators recommender delivers instant recommendations on the most relevant process performance indicators (PPIs) to be applied to a specific process, based on a database of thousands of KPIs and PPIs.

A capability to identify key process metrics among a variety of options, which is critical to measure success, can recommend the most relevant measures to assess the performance of a business process, providing companies with much needed insight into how they can streamline operations and reduce overhead.

“Generative AI is impacting every facet of modern organizations, and every process — from finance to sales, procurement, and supply chain management — can benefit from this transformative force,” shared Dee Houchen, head of Market Impact for SAP Signavio. “With generative AI serving as a catalyst, we are developing the third generation of our business process management solutions to make people’s work easier and help them perform it faster. When it comes to process management, generative AI can also extend the horizon of our thinking, by providing suggestions that experts can build on. At the same time, we can see generative AI lowering the entry barriers to disciplines such as process analysis, acting as a knowledge multiplier and helping companies to scale.”

In addition to these newly released capabilities, a process mining co-pilot currently in beta testing is expected to be released in November this year. The AI-assisted process analyzer, also known as text-to-insights, will empower users with any skillset to extract deep insights and obtain valuable knowledge from process information simply by using natural language and a question/answer approach. Along with improving the time to insight, this new co-pilot will help continue the trend of democratizing process mining, ensuring as many people as possible within an organization can contribute to process excellence.

Lucas de Boer is Global Marketing Program lead for SAP Signavio.