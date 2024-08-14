The utilities industry is undergoing a profound transformation driven by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

As organizations strive to optimize energy usage, enhance customer experiences, and streamline operations, AI emerges as a pivotal technology. SAP Business AI can revolutionize the utilities sector through reliable, relevant, and responsible solutions.

Strategic Impacts of AI on Utilities

SAP Business AI can impact several strategic priorities within the utilities industry:

Customer intimacy : Customers often face long wait times and generic responses, leading to frustration and decreased satisfaction. AI-enabled tools like guided conversations, intelligent Q&A, and response generation can significantly enhance customer service by providing personalized interactions based on a 360° customer view. This helps optimize service, improve the classification and processing of service requests, and boost cross-selling and upselling opportunities through intelligent product recommendations.

: Customers often face long wait times and generic responses, leading to frustration and decreased satisfaction. AI-enabled tools like guided conversations, intelligent Q&A, and response generation can significantly enhance customer service by providing personalized interactions based on a 360° customer view. This helps optimize service, improve the classification and processing of service requests, and boost cross-selling and upselling opportunities through intelligent product recommendations. Marketing and sales simplification : Sales cycles are prolonged due to the manual processing of unstructured data, causing inefficiencies and delayed order creation. AI can analyze marketing data using natural language processing to create sales orders from unstructured data and automate back-office processes. This automation helps reduce manual effort, accelerate sales cycles, and ensure more accurate order processing.

: Sales cycles are prolonged due to the manual processing of unstructured data, causing inefficiencies and delayed order creation. AI can analyze marketing data using natural language processing to create sales orders from unstructured data and automate back-office processes. This automation helps reduce manual effort, accelerate sales cycles, and ensure more accurate order processing. Operational excellence: Unplanned equipment downtime and inefficient field service management lead to increased operational costs and reduced asset reliability. AI helps optimize asset management through predictive maintenance, dispatch planning, and field service management. By predicting equipment failures and planning maintenance activities proactively, AI can reduce downtime, enhance labor utilization, and lower operational costs, working to ensure smoother operations and higher asset reliability.

How AI Will Transform Utilities

SAP Business AI offers a range of scenarios across various business functions:

Customer experience : AI capabilities in SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement and the SAP Service Cloud solution can enhance customer engagement through intelligent content recommendations, case categorization, and automated response generation.

: AI capabilities in SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement and the SAP Service Cloud solution can enhance customer engagement through intelligent content recommendations, case categorization, and automated response generation. Metering and markets : AI solutions for utilities, such as implausible meter reading validation and energy forecasting, can improve data accuracy and operational efficiency. Joint offerings with industry cloud partners help to further enhance these capabilities.

: AI solutions for utilities, such as implausible meter reading validation and energy forecasting, can improve data accuracy and operational efficiency. Joint offerings with industry cloud partners help to further enhance these capabilities. Bill-to-cash and finance : Intelligent collections, invoice matching, and automated processing of out-sorted billing documents can streamline financial operations, helping to improve cash flow and reducing manual intervention.

: Intelligent collections, invoice matching, and automated processing of out-sorted billing documents can streamline financial operations, helping to improve cash flow and reducing manual intervention. Service and asset management: AI-driven predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and asset health monitoring can ensure optimal asset performance and reduced downtime.

AI in Action

AI holds vast potential across sectors, particularly in utilities. From innovations in grid management to optimizing distribution operations and energy management, AI is revolutionizing how utilities operate and secure their infrastructure.

To tackle current industry challenges and evolving market conditions, many utility companies are exploring AI solutions. These solutions span production, supply chain management, and maintenance operations, offering significant improvements in operational performance and quality metrics. In today’s challenging environment, AI is increasingly seen as an essential tool for achieving efficiency and resilience.

To illustrate the transformative potential of SAP Business AI, various organizations worldwide have leveraged its capabilities to realize substantial advancements:

IWB utilizes machine learning to accurately predict solar power production in Basel, Switzerland, thereby enhancing the city’s energy planning and management.

utilizes machine learning to accurately predict solar power production in Basel, Switzerland, thereby enhancing the city’s energy planning and management. Avangrid employs automated AI-driven solutions for overhead network inspections, which streamline maintenance processes and improve operational efficiency.

employs automated AI-driven solutions for overhead network inspections, which streamline maintenance processes and improve operational efficiency. Energie Südbayern optimizes the incident creation process with SAP’s support assistant, enhancing the responsiveness and effectiveness of its customer service operations.

These examples underscore the ability of SAP Business AI to drive innovation and efficiency across different sectors, offering a blueprint for other organizations aiming to harness AI for similar improvements.

On the Horizon

As utility organizations continue to explore AI applications, the future holds immense potential. Future scenarios that customers envision may include:

Visual inspection and condition-based maintenance : AI-enabled visual inspection for asset condition monitoring can transform maintenance strategies, reducing out-of-service times and improving efficiency.

: AI-enabled visual inspection for asset condition monitoring can transform maintenance strategies, reducing out-of-service times and improving efficiency. Next-generation customer interaction: A conversational self-service agent for utilities could provide personalized customer experiences, proactive bill-shock prevention, and tailored tariff recommendations.

Implementing Business AI: Moving Toward a Resilient Digital Future

By integrating SAP Business AI, companies can leverage SAP’s established industry data models, which have been refined through collaborations with thousands of customers over the years. This AI can be trained to understand and analyze your enterprise’s unique data structures, helping to ensure compliance with data protection, ethical standards, and privacy regulations.

SAP Business AI is poised to transform the utilities industry by delivering real-world business results through relevant, reliable, and responsible AI solutions. By integrating AI into core business processes, utilities can achieve operational excellence, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. Embracing SAP Business AI can enable utilities to navigate the challenges of the future and unlock new opportunities for innovation and efficiency.

Innovation in AI is always evolving. The sources below provide up-to-date guidance in determining how AI can be used in your organizations:

Matthew London is vice president of North America Central Renewable Energy & Utilities at SAP.