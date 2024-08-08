I am excited to share that registration for the 2024 SAP TechEd Virtual event is now live!

SAP TechEd Virtual: Join us in October for a high-energy, interactive, and accessible event Register now

SAP TechEd is our premier event for our core developer audience to explore the latest SAP innovations and gain hands-on technical experience. This year, we have expanded the program into a continuous learning experience with both virtual and in-person opportunities.

SAP TechEd Virtual

Start your learning journey by registering for SAP TechEd Virtual, taking place October 8-9, 2024. At the free two-day event, attendees will be the first to hear the latest SAP technology announcements and gain technical expertise through a wide range of engaging sessions led by SAP and partner experts.

We will offer over 100 sessions, most of them filmed live from SAP AppHaus Heidelberg and served up in a number of different formats to provide a range of learning opportunities.

To jumpstart your learning journey, you can also join Devtoberfest on September 23, 2024, featuring fun contests and content aligned to the SAP TechEd Virtual event.

SAP TechEd on Tour and Other In-Person Events

If you want to take your learning journey to the next level, join in person with SAP TechEd on Tour.

SAP is offering four separate tour stops around the globe, organized in collaboration with SAP user groups. Each stop will offer hands-on learning opportunities, deep-dive lecture sessions, and meet-the-experts all presented by SAP experts, partners, and many customers.

We are also bringing back the Developer Garage, a great opportunity for attendees to learn by doing.

The “Four on Tour” stops include:

ASUG Tech Connect , taking place November 12-14, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S.

, taking place November 12-14, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. SAUG-X Conference , taking place November 19-20, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia

, taking place November 19-20, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia UKISUG Connect , taking place December 1-3, 2024, in Birmingham, UK

, taking place December 1-3, 2024, in Birmingham, UK DSAG TechXchange, being held in April 2025 in Wiesbaden, Germany

In addition, the SAPinsider EMEA 2024 event will provide another in-person opportunity, featuring lecture sessions related to SAP TechEd along with hands-on and deep-dive learning experiences with peers and SAP experts.

SAPinsider EMEA 2024: Copenhagen is taking place November 12-14, 2024, in Copenhagen, Denmark

Please register for SAP TechEd Virtual today or make plans to attend one of the in-person SAP TechEd on Tour stops.

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing officer for SAP Business Technology Platform.