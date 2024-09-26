SAP Partner K2 University Expands Learning Classes to North America, Providing Greater Opportunity and Flexibility for Enablement

With businesses continuing to transition to the cloud and new technologies reshaping the job landscape, the demand for future-focused, cloud-first SAP skills remains high. And it comes as no surprise that AI and cloud computing are among the fastest growing, highest demand emerging skills, as a recent report from the World Economic Forum states.

In response to this trend, SAP is lowering access to acquiring these critical skills with an expanded partnership with SAP PartnerEdge member K2 Partnering Solutions and its education brand K2 University. K2 University is expanding its portfolio further, offering instructor-led training for SAP solutions in the United States and Canada. Bringing high-quality and vetted SAP learning content, methodology, and system access to even more people, this strategic move aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to deepen their SAP knowledge through scheduled, live, instructor-led courses guided by experienced trainers – and to bring SAP solutions to life.

Breaking down barriers and providing future-focused education to a broader audience, this collaboration is a testament to our commitment to empower individuals through accessible learning opportunities. Hearing that SAP professionals like Beau van den Berg, a recent university graduate, can access amazing job opportunities thanks to their SAP skills, underscores the importance of those learning programs. Beau knew that tech, and specifically SAP, was in increased demand. And while his story is inspiring, there are many more.

In fact, a recent study proves that upskilling not only helps individuals, but also organizations gain the right skills critical to drive digital transformation. Ensuring project success and maximizing the return on investment companies made with SAP solutions, the study on the power of continuous upskilling was conducted by Forrester Consulting, a leading global market research company, and quantified several benefits for organizations. One of them was improved upskilling due to greater learning access, resulting in productivity gains of up to 25%. The study also showed a faster time to competence by 50% for users. Interviewees also reported cost savings and greater project success.

We are confident that our extended partnership with K2 University in North America will continue this positive impact on many people and organizations. We look forward to a future of shared success and growth, solidifying our commitment to creating opportunity through learning and development for all.

SAP’s dedication to delivering future-focused, cloud-first training both online and on-site will continue. This expanded offering with K2 marks the next step in widening the availability of training resources, as Wahridj Gergian, managing director of K2 University, highlighted in a recent conversation: “SAP is a cornerstone in the tech world, and its solutions are vital for businesses worldwide. Cultivating SAP skills is essential for professional growth and success in today’s digital landscape. I am thrilled that through our long-standing and successful partnership with SAP, we can now expand our offering to our audience, empowering them to excel in the tech industry and beyond. This is a significant step forward in K2 University’s commitment to providing valuable, in-demand skills to our community.”

While this may just be the start, we are hoping to bring additional training offerings to other regions, making sure organizations are set up to bring out their best with SAP.

Andre Bechtold is SVP and head of Solution & Innovation Experience at SAP.