WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the launch of a new guided premium learning offering with SAP Learning Hub and an enhanced certification program including a new role-based certification for SAP S/4HANA Cloud implementation consultants.

The demand for skilled IT professionals is expected to grow dramatically – up 23% by 2031 in the United States alone, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. To help meet this demand, the new role-based certification for implementation consultants of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition emphasizes core skills and competencies that can be applied across various cloud solutions from SAP and related versions.

“The pace of change and the talent shortage call for a new approach to identifying future-focused skills and roles. Instead of focusing on traditional aspects like degrees, job histories and titles, professional competencies become more important,” says Andre Bechtold, senior vice president and head of solution and innovation experience at SAP. “By transitioning to role-based certifications that focus on core skills and competencies, the skillset of a learner becomes more valuable and gains sustainability and more relevance for longer periods of time.”

Many organizations rely on SAP solutions and skilled professionals to ensure a smooth and fast transition and drive business success. The enhanced SAP Learning Hub provides access to great content and includes four certification attempts per learner per year. Subscribers can receive expert guidance in digital live sessions, on-demand hands-on practice systems, advanced analytics and learning management functionalities. This new digital premium offering marks a major step in the evolution of the SAP Learning portfolio. To meet the rapid pace of technological innovation and the need to quickly gain new and future-proof skills, SAP continues to help organizations learn and become certified faster to maximize their investment.

With the need for fast, comprehensive and role-based upskilling, the new certification model will make continuous learning and assessments a priority. Starting in early second quarter, these changes will support customers, partners and individuals in gaining skills across the SAP solutions portfolio and keeping them up to date.

Partners can benefit from further advancements, including a tailored partner experience with curated learning journeys, exclusive access to events and subject matter experts. A subscription to SAP Learning Hub, partner edition comes with a significantly reduced price per user per year and offers additional chances to earn certifications, as well as improved analysis and tracking features.

With the move to the cloud in full swing, the enhanced SAP Learning Hub and new certification program help customers and partners meet the challenges of a tight labor market and necessary workforce transformation. Learn more about SAP Learning Hub and the new certification program.

