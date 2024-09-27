Continued Growth and Innovation Distinguishes SAP as a Leader in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR

SAP has once again been named a Strategic Leader in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR. The report provides a multi-dimensional model to help organizations compare and choose the best cloud HR and learning tech provider in the European market to meet their business needs.

Vendors named Strategic Leaders have strong market performance and customer advocacy, provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features, and have the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers.

“Optimizing people processes at scale is more critical than ever for a modern business. Skills, employee experience, and talent agility all represent significant challenges for HR, and now AI is redefining how HR works and enables them. With its continued innovation, as well as global reach and market presence, SAP continues to maintain its position as a Strategic Leader in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Cloud HR.” – David Wilson, founder and CEO, Fosway Group

Learn more: 2024 Fosway 9-Grid for Cloud HR Read the report

This recognition reflects SAP’s commitment to continuous innovation for our customers of all sizes. As change and innovation surge across industries, organizations today face a myriad of HR-related challenges, such as growing skill gaps and talent shortages, changing regulations and compliance risks, evolving employee expectations, and more.

SAP is helping customers stay ahead of the curve and address these challenges head-on by leveraging AI to drive organizational agility at scale and lead with an employee-first mindset.

The SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite provides global HR cloud software with powerful AI capabilities to help organizations meet the business demands of today and innovate for tomorrow. More than 10,000 customers worldwide — from startups and midmarket companies to large enterprises — use our solutions to elevate every experience, guide every people decision, and connect HR across every aspect of the business.

Customers like Helvetia, STADA, and Gestamp Servicios S.A. are leveraging SAP SuccessFactors solutions to drive their HR transformations and are realizing the value of SAP solutions across their workforces and organizations.

Helvetia

With more than 12,000 employees across six countries, talent management posed a challenge for Helvetia. By replacing disparate systems with a single HR portal based on SAP SuccessFactors solutions, the company is increasing transparency, boosting efficiency, and improving the employee experience.

“With unified, digital HR processes in place, we’re transforming the way we engage with our people, delivering an experience that meets their needs and expectations,” said Jochen Hübner, head of HR Operations, Helvetia Switzerland.

STADA

STADA recognized that it needed to transform to a more centralized operating structure. Putting its people at the heart of this transformation, the company decided to prioritize the implementation of a new global HR system built on SAP SuccessFactors solutions. The global implementation of SAP SuccessFactors began delivering value for STADA almost immediately. Within four months of the introduction of SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central in 45 countries and 16 languages, STADA’s leadership team already regarded it as a vital decision-making tool.

“Our standard report on employee numbers versus our staffing plans comes directly from Employee Central,” said Dr. Thomas Mattes, head of Global Culture & People Analytics and Digital Experience, STADA. “Those numbers drive our business decisions because we know they are correct.”

Gestamp Servicios S.A.

By replacing 200 HR systems with SAP SuccessFactors software, Gestamp’s entire business, not just HR, has access to one global system of record for employee data. Management can quickly consult more-detailed organizational charts and gain a comprehensive view of employees’ locations, skills, and performance.

“SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central is the heart of talent management at Gestamp,” shared María José de Francisco, HRIS Manager, Gestamp. “Having one source of core employee data lets us unleash the capabilities of our talent solutions to help our people thrive.”

Looking ahead, we are continuing to invest in critical areas like AI, skills, learning and talent development, and core HR and payroll to help customers solve some of their biggest challenges and stay at the forefront of their industries.

We look forward to announcing more exciting innovations across the SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite at SuccessConnect, being held in Lisbon and virtually October 28-30, 2024.

Lara Albert is global vice president of Product Marketing for SAP SuccessFactors at SAP.