Ready-to-run cloud ERP offering GROW with SAP is being optimized with powerful artificial intelligence (AI) features that will help customers simplify their everyday work and grow their business.

During the recent “AI for GROW with SAP” webinar, held October 16, a team of SAP experts previewed forthcoming AI innovations for GROW with SAP. The webinar also showcased insightful demos by SAP customers such as AGILITA AG, which has been testing SAP’s AI copilot Joule as part of the SAP Early Adopter Care program.

The webinar previewed three new exciting features that will soon be available to GROW with SAP customers — and they are all powered by AI: Joule; user experience optimization through smart summarization and easy filter; and financial business insights.

Here’s a breakdown of how these three features will help organizations get important business insights so they can optimize the way they work.

Joule, the AI Copilot for You

By leveraging natural language processing, Joule offers support for navigational, transactional, and information tasks within SAP systems. Users can ask Joule questions in natural language and receive immediate answers, guiding users to the relevant information and providing insightful data for business decisions.

Enhancing User Experience with Easy Filter and Smart Summarization

Easy Filter

Customers will be able to easily and efficiently filter information with natural language, simplifying the user experience significantly, especially for first-time users navigating SAP apps. For example, a sales manager could find orders for their VIP customer instantly or identify those with blocks and take on follow up actions within seconds.

Smart Summarization

Users can be provided summarizations of their business context, which allows them to obtain a quick and comprehensive overview of their data. They can then share that data with colleagues working on the same project via email or collaboration tools. For example, a sales manager could share an order summary with all the relevant information generated by the AI-powered smart summarization feature and send it to their colleague for follow-up actions.

Real-Time Data with Financial Business Insights

The financial business insights feature is seamlessly integrated into the cost center review booklet, an application that gives customers insights on their financial costs. Financial business insights will help customers analyze their financial data quickly and select follow-up actions to complete their task efficiently. Just like other AI-powered features, the financial business insights feature also generates detailed reports that customers can use to collaborate with their colleagues and streamline reporting tasks.

GROW with SAP Customers Can See AI in Action

These features have been trialed by some of our customers through our early adopter and beta programs. Their experiences with our solutions give us valuable insights that help us continuously enhance our solutions.

German-based IT services and consulting company AGILITA tested Joule in the role of a customer. As both a customer and a partner, AGILITA is uniquely positioned to understand the value of the latest AI solutions in GROW with SAP and help other customers realize these values for their own businesses.

When asked about the benefits of using Joule, Thomas Neuhaus, head of Digital Experience at AGILITA, explained that he has already observed important outcomes for the business. Thanks to Joule, employees can find SAP applications to perform their daily tasks easily and also get quick access to help documentation where they can read more about these SAP applications. Overall, employees are able to interact with SAP systems seamlessly and retrieve important information faster.

What’s Next

For more about the AI features soon available within the GROW with SAP offering, watch here. Customers interested in experiencing AI features for GROW with SAP can join the Customer Influence program. Speaking to customers and learning how they are benefitting from SAP solutions helps us continuously innovate the GROW with SAP offering.

To learn more, visit the GROW with SAP area of sap.com to see how we can support you in your digital transformation.

Jonathan Rhodes is senior vice president of Product Marketing SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition at SAP.