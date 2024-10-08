Step up application development with SAP, where productivity and innovation converge.

Get the latest news and coverage from SAP TechEd in 2024 Read more

Two years ago, we introduced SAP Build, a unified low-code environment that enables developers of all skill levels to create, extend, and automate business applications with drag-and-drop simplicity. Last year, we broadened its capabilities and integrated Java and JavaScript development with AI.

With more than 16,000 customers now leveraging SAP Build globally, momentum continues to surge, enabling developers to build, automate, and innovate with greater speed and ease.

Today, we are thrilled to announce new enhancements of SAP Build, combining the power of ABAP development, more generative AI capabilities, as well as deeper integration with SAP S/4HANA and other business applications. SAP Build streamlines extension creation and accelerates ERP modernization. It connects all SAP development tools — ABAP, Java, JavaScript, and low-code — so teams can collaborate easily regardless of skill set.

Let’s look at what developers can achieve with SAP Build.

What is SAP Build Click the button below to load the content from YouTube. Always allow YouTube

SAP Build with ABAP offers developers capabilities to easily extend their SAP S/4HANA and other business applications, utilizing Joule’s generative AI capabilities. It facilitates in-context collaboration between developers and business users to build business custom apps and processes efficiently, all without compromising on security and governance. – Brad Shimmin, Chief Analyst, AI Platforms, Omdia

Streamline SAP Application Development and Automation

SAP Build is the only solution offering direct development access within SAP S/4HANA for easier customizations. Developers can quickly create scalable and secure SAP S/4HANA extensions — both on stack, to extend applications within SAP S/4HANA, and side by side, to extend applications on SAP BTP — while following SAP’s clean core best practices.

Key capabilities include:

The new SAP Build extensibility wizard in SAP S/4HANA Cloud for extending custom fields, logic, applications, and process automations while maintaining in-app business context

Accelerating the creation of guided experiences with pre-built content to extend SAP business applications across business processes such as spend management, HR, procurement, and more

Create extensions directly in SAP S/4HANA Cloud with the SAP Build extensibility wizard

Accelerate Development with Joule-Powered AI Capabilities

Envision a development tool where anyone, from beginners to seasoned pros, can rapidly bring their ideas to life with generative AI. Joule is the co-pilot that developers need for all SAP development because it is uniquely trained on SAP data and processes.

New generative AI capabilities include:

Code explanation, code completion, business object generation, and unit test generation

Documentation search and instant assistance from SAP Help and SAP Community within SAP Build

Workflow automation and approval recommendations

The ability to extend Joule, allowing developers to create, deploy, monitor, and manage custom AI skills with drag-and-drop simplicity

Joule in SAP Build

Foster Fusion Team Development

SAP Build breaks down silos, enabling collaboration across development teams without barriers. Developers can achieve greater flexibility and scalability together as a team through:

SAP Build lobby, the central entry point for all development tools, now featuring access to ABAP, to build any type of extensions on SAP BTP

Streamlined navigation between ABAP, Java, JavaScript, and low-code tools while maintaining full business context for efficient full-stack application development

Centralized lifecycle management and governance for all SAP projects

You can create ABAP Cloud projects in SAP Build

Get Started Today

SAP Build is the gateway to faster, more efficient application development and automation for you and your organization.

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing officer for Business Technology Platform at SAP.

SAP Build: Create apps, automate processes, and design digital workspaces with low-code, pro-code and generative AI Learn more

*General availability: The new capabilities will be available in Q4 2024, with additional AI features rolling out through Q1 2025