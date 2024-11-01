SAP’s extensive partner ecosystem empowers thousands of customers around the world to consistently improve and grow their businesses with cloud solutions from SAP. To continue supporting the growth of this vibrant and dynamic partner community, SAP is equipping partners with digital practices, tools, and methodologies to help serve more customers faster and more responsively while enhancing their own efficiencies.

Inetum has been an SAP partner since 1998. With over 28,000 professionals, 2,700 are SAP consultants across the EMEA, MEE, and LATAM regions. As a European leader in digital services, it specializes in SAP solutions across 19 countries, with a focus on the GROW with SAP offering.

“In some countries, such as Spain, Inetum has traditionally served public sector and large enterprises, but, as part of our cloud growth strategy, our aim was to also expand into midmarket and new territories,” said David Bayon, global SAP go-to-market director at Inetum. “The traditional sales approach we relied on couldn’t meet the demands of engaging midmarket customers at scale, and our collaboration with the SAP EMEA digital hub, then subsequently with the MEE hub as well, was critical in helping us make this transition.”

Located on six continents and 15 locations, SAP digital hubs are home to more than 1,000 digitally native, highly skilled, multidisciplinary teams. These teams innovate with artificial intelligence (AI) and the latest intelligent technologies, like digital modalities, to virtually serve large numbers of SAP customers at exceptional velocity while delivering high-quality, immersive, and personalized customer experiences and expert advice, whenever and wherever customers need it.

“Thanks to the digital approach and replicable digital assets and practices, we’ve reduced the time it takes to enter new markets – from six weeks to kick off our midmarket outreach in Spain to three weeks to do the same in Portugal and two in Morocco! This has led to an increase of 400% in the efficiency of our SAP sales specialist team, helping us exceed our first-half 2024 targets by 192%,” Bayon explained.

Inetum’s work with SAP digital hubs enables the company to quickly validate which customers it can bring the most value to at any given time, in a given territory, while addressing local languages and cultural specifics. The partner also has access to the SAP digital hub modalities, which are based on AI and immersive technologies, to help support the creation of compelling customer value propositions at scale and speed while also making them available to customers via tailored microsites in a self-service mode for elevated agility. Digital modalities can further provide continuous feedback and data on what works and what doesn’t, as well as how the process needs to be tweaked for maximum impact.

“The partnership with Inetum is a prime example of how SAP digital hubs synergistically collaborate with SAP partners to add value to customers’ value journeys with SAP. We share our digital methodologies – digital modalities for high-quality customer engagements at scale and speed – and we support our joint customers with digital adoption tools and practices, ensuring faster time-to-value from SAP solutions. We’re also learning from Inetum’s experience on new industry best practices, and we test innovative and award-winning digital practices together,” said Sam Masri, global head of SAP Digital Hubs.

By the end of 2024, Inetum will also be serving customers in Mexico, Poland, Romania, Switzerland, and the UK and Ireland while also releasing its own intellectual property for the strong digital support of the retail, wholesale distribution, and engineering and construction industries. The company also plans to launch capabilities to help SAP Business One customers migrate to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition within the same period.