New AI and Copilot Capabilities Open Up New Ways Businesses Interact with SAP Signavio Solutions for Business Transformation

As core components of the Business Transformation Management portfolio, SAP Signavio solutions are progressively being enriched with new artificial intelligence (AI) and copilot capabilities.

Realize holistic, data-driven business transformation for faster time to insight and adaption Learn how

SAP Business AI in SAP Signavio is designed for the process world, helping process experts, business users and the C-suite contribute to process analysis and improvement simply by using everyday language to interact with SAP Signavio solutions. Through this intuitive and user-friendly approach, SAP customers at any level of an organization can receive instant insights and recommendations that can accelerate and inform decisions.

With the November release of SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite, Joule is now fully integrated into SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub, and available to SAP Signavio customers in Germany and the U.S. through a dedicated SAP Early Adopter Care program.

Joule, SAP’s AI copilot, lets users become more efficient and productive through simply describing their ideas, asking analytical questions, or telling the system what to do. As integration of Joule across the SAP portfolio continues to grow, so does its ability to correlate and reason over data spread across a business.

For SAP Signavio solutions in particular, Joule supports early informational, navigational, and transactional use cases.

From the start of the SAP Early Adopter Care program, users will be able to make use of capabilities such as simply asking Joule:

How to perform a task and be guided through help documentation; for example, “Tell me how to set up a dashboard.”

Where to find a certain assets or information within the SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub or SAP Signavio Process Intelligence; for example, “Tell me where I can find this process diagram.”

Request the copilot to execute specific tasks such as creating or deleting a journey model; for example, “Do this…”

The SAP Early Adopter Care program will provide users with the unique chance to adopt new innovations early on, engage with SAP experts, and influence the future development of process AI for SAP Signavio solutions.

In addition, SAP Signavio solutions will now offer text to insights capability with the new AI-assisted process analyzer. With users able to ask questions in natural language and receive immediate insights, the typical challenge for process mining and analysis — accessibility of insights to non-experts — will be readily avoided.

The AI-assisted process analyzer text to insights capability is designed to democratize process mining as it empowers users with any skill set, regardless of their technical knowledge, to conduct deep process analysis by adopting a conversational approach.

The Joule integration and new capabilities follow from the successful August 2024 release of the AI-assisted process recommender and performance indicators recommender, representing a comprehensive, AI-supported approach to help organizations better manage their business processes and get the most out of SAP Signavio solutions.

The process analyzer text to insights capability is available via a beta program offered to SAP Signavio Process Intelligence customers. Customers willing to join the beta program can contact their SAP Signavio account executive or customer success partner. Registration for the SAP Early Adopter Care program for Joule is open until February 28, 2025. Customers can apply to join the program here.