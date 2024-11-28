SAP Community Holiday Gift Guide 2024: How Your Gift Choices Can Spark Lasting Change

The holidays are a season of traditions, like gathering with loved ones and exchanging gifts that bring joy. But what if your gifts could also create a ripple effect of positive impact? This question drives the SAP Corporate Social Responsibility (SAP CSR) team every year as we and our partners prepare the SAP community holiday gift guide – a collection of organizations that prioritize people and the planet, redefining what it means to give meaningfully.

Redefine what it means to give this holiday season Explore the SAP community holiday gift guide

Consider this: What if the scarf you gifted your friend helped provide fair wages to artisans in underserved regions? Or if the chocolates you gifted to a colleague supported sustainable farming practices and reduced carbon emissions? With the 2024 SAP community holiday gift guide, these scenarios aren’t just possibilities – they’re realities.

The SAP community holiday gift guide has become a meaningful way to connect holiday traditions with SAP’s mission to help the world run better and improve people’s lives​. This year’s guide features over 200 purpose-driven businesses from around the world. These businesses offer unique, high-quality goods and services while reinvesting in their communities and ecosystems, creating a virtuous cycle of positive change.

The world is grappling with urgent challenges, from climate change to growing inequality. As consumers, we hold immense power to influence how businesses operate through our purchasing choices. Every item in this year’s guide represents an opportunity to support a business that aligns with these values – companies that ensure ethical supply chains, foster inclusivity, and reduce their environmental footprint.

Take Ekatra for example. It produces handcrafted paper goods, and its mission is to engage women from marginalized communities to co-create, providing a new path to financial independence. By choosing its products, you’re not just buying a gift, you’re becoming a part of a bigger story of resilience and innovation.

Exploring the SAP community holiday gift guide is simple, but its impact can be profound. Every purchase you make sends a clear message: that you value businesses that act sustainably and prioritize the greater impact.

We encourage you to:

Share the guide with your networks and inspire others to rethink their holiday shopping.

Use the hashtag #SAP4Good to amplify the stories of businesses making a difference.

Reflect on how small, intentional choices can lead to a better future for everyone.

This holiday season, let’s redefine what it means to give. Together, we can transform holiday traditions into acts of purpose and hope. Let’s spark joy, not just for those receiving our gifts but also for the communities and ecosystems that benefit from them.

Explore the 2024 SAP community holiday gift guide and join us in making this season brighter for all.