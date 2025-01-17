People, Organizations, Technology: Preparing for the Intelligent Age from a People Perspective

Technological innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping entire industries and redefining the boundaries of what is possible. These advancements significantly boost productivity and help us reach new heights as societies.

According to the McKinsey Global Institute, AI could contribute between $17.1 and $25.6 trillion to the global economy annually, including $6.1 to $7.9 trillion from generative AI use cases alone.

Yet technology alone does not guarantee success in the Intelligent Age: People remain the true catalysts of innovation and growth. As businesses navigate rapid technological change, their ability to continually adapt, build resilience, and create sustainable growth depends on how well they interlock people, organizational development, and technological advancements. Together, this triangle forms a transformation engine that drives both individual and business growth, ensuring long-term success. It also helps organizations and individuals thrive and create a sustainable future.

Putting People and Skills First

Even in this high-tech era, people remain the driving force behind innovation and growth. In the Intelligent Age, skills are the new currency — encompassing the abilities, knowledge, and expertise that empower individuals to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world. Therefore, to bring out the best in their people, organizations must prioritize skills.

The skills-first approach is a paradigm shift that revolutionizes how organizations handle workforce planning, hiring, performance management, job architectures, learning and development, career pathing, as well as rewards — hyper-personalized and infused with AI. Putting skills at the center transforms people practices, products, and solutions across all stages of the employee life cycle.

In doing so, organizations create a people ecosystem centered on adaptability and growth. From skill-based job descriptions and skills assessments to prioritizing skills over experience and degrees when executing skill-based hiring, organizations can transform their people practices. This extends to skill-based learning and development, enabling cross-generational and regional development, internal mobility, recognition programmes, as well as career pathing and skill mapping from an organizational perspective.

This approach ensures that organizations attract and engage the right talent, provide individuals with personalized development opportunities aligned with organizational needs, and offer competitive rewards that recognize and incentivize skill growth and application.

A skills-led people ecosystem helps employees adapt quickly, almost in real time, to changing demands. Prioritizing skills allows organizations and employees to drive innovation and achieve sustained success. Ultimately, this approach will contribute to overall economic growth by ensuring a skilled workforce and sustaining high levels of employability.

Culture as the Organizational Foundation for Innovation and Resilience

Under the constant demand to transform, along with competition and geopolitical challenges, even the most resilient organizational cultures can be stretched. In the Intelligent Age, maintaining a strong culture requires continuous strategic attention and nurturing.

Businesses must instill a culture that encourages adaptability. An adaptive culture acts as an internal compass, guiding employees on how to work together, serve customers, and remain accountable for sustainable results. It guides decision-making through shared values and priorities, emphasizing a growth mindset for continuous learning and developing individual and organizational capability. This helps organizations adapt quickly to market changes, remain competitive, and foster innovation.

Leaders play a pivotal role here. By motivating teams, providing clarity and purpose, they create a cohesive workplace that empowers individuals and aligns their actions with the broader vision. The result is a unified effort where every team member contributes to shared goals, fuelling both performance and adaptability.

When culture is deeply rooted and intentionally nurtured, it aligns strategy execution with engagement from employees, partners, customers, and shareholders — strengthening commitment across all stakeholders and delivering consistent results.

People Technology Changing the Game

Technology helps organizations implement and amplify the impact of their people strategies. By leveraging the power of mega data and AI in the people sphere, companies foster data-driven and transparent decisions, a critical prerequisite for workforce transformation and future success.

Mega data and AI help organizations predict workforce trends, identify skill gaps, and improve talent insights and mobility, leading to more efficient team setups and equal opportunities to employees. This enables superior business outcomes based on a holistic and transparent view of employee capabilities and insights — available to all relevant decision-makers.

Technological advancements also allow unprecedented levels of personalization, making hyper-personalization a key focus in the people sphere. From targeted, skill-based learning programs to individualized career paths, AI-enabled tools can tailor experiences to each person’s needs, offering clear growth opportunities and driving engagement by making employees feel valued and supported in their development.

By using technologies like AI effectively and ethically, organizations will be more adaptive going forward — enabling quick pivots to meet external demands and build resilience.

By interlocking people, organizational development, and technological advancements, businesses create the foundation to continually innovate, adapt, build resilience, and drive lasting growth. This holistic approach helps organizations and individuals thrive in the future, ultimately contributing to a better tomorrow.

As we stand on the brink of the Intelligent Age, it is vital that businesses reimagine their strategies with people at the center. Together, we can create organizations that serve as engines of innovation and resilience — ready to lead us into a people-centered, growth-focused, and sustainable future.

Let us seize this moment to ensure that the Intelligent Age is defined not only by technological progress but also by how it uplifts humanity.

Gina Vargiu-Breuer is chief people officer and labor director, as well as a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

This piece originally appeared on the World Economic Forum website.