SAP today announced the launch of the new SAP Demo Environment 2.0, a platform designed to benefit partners by providing easy access to the entire SAP solution demo portfolio. This allows partners to effectively communicate the value of SAP solutions, helping customers understand how these tools can address their specific challenges and enhance their businesses.

Product demos play a crucial role in helping customers visualize the core features and capabilities of SAP solutions. Customers want to see tangible proof of how SAP solutions can solve their pain points and improve their success. However, creating tailored demos that reflect customer needs can be resource-intensive and time-consuming. The new SAP Demo Environment is designed to provide clarity and confidence, simplifying this process and enabling partners to deliver high-quality, relevant demos that resonate with customers.

Using Live Data to Showcase Real-World Scenarios

Through the Content Discovery tool, partners can gain free and unlimited access for up to 10 users to an integrated, pre-scripted demo landscape with a continuously updated library of, as of the start of 2025, more than 240 demos to 100 SAP solutions across various landscapes. These turnkey, scripted demos utilize live data to showcase real-world scenarios and processes, allowing to effectively address customer challenges and demonstrate the full potential of SAP solutions. With access to interactive demo scripts, professionals can build their own knowledge and leverage interactive value journeys to explore demos in a click-through format without needing a live system.

Driving Meaningful Business Outcomes in Delivering Value to the Customers

As many organizations are undergoing digital transformation, the new demo environment is a game-changer. It empowers users to enhance their skills and leverage future-ready demos that can directly address customer’s needs, ultimately helping to drive meaningful business outcomes and foster long-term partnerships.

“The new SAP Demo Environment 2.0 is a significant leap forward in equipping SAP partners to effectively convey the value of SAP solutions,” says Karl Fahrbach, chief partner officer at SAP. “By streamlining the demo process with a comprehensive library of cutting-edge demos and interactive demo scripts, partners can double-down on their commitment to innovation excellence, drive customer success, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Andre Bechtold is SVP and head of Solution and Innovation Experience at SAP.