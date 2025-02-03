2025 is already off to a fast start, and that’s no different for SAP.

As we dive into 2025, SAP is already making waves in the spend management arena. Building on last year’s momentum, we are constantly innovating our market-leading solutions so you can reduce costs, mitigate risks, improve collaboration, and make sure every spend decision is aligned with your business strategy to help drive your business forward.

Q4 Breakthroughs: Highlighting Our Latest Innovations

It was an honor to collaborate with so many of you last year. When your business is at its best, so is ours, and this mutual partnership is what fuels our commitment to innovation. In Q4, our solutions—SAP Ariba, SAP Business Network, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass—made significant strides, particularly in SAP Business AI. Here are just a few highlights:

SAP Spend Control Tower: Now generally available, this solution can provide a single source of truth for all payment and supplier data, enhanced with AI-enabled spend classifications and supplier insights. It helps streamline spend processes, cut procurement costs, manage supplier risks, and track sustainability goals.

Generative AI in SAP Business Network Discovery: We’ve introduced generative AI capabilities to help accelerate supplier search and improve network catalog product descriptions and summaries with AI-generated content.

AI flight recommendations in Concur Travel: This new feature can suggest policy-compliant flight options based on user preferences, loyalty programs, available inventory, and other factors.

Joule, SAP’s AI copilot, got cozy in SAP Fieldglass solutions this past quarter with the introduction of new features and functionalities, including: Interactive guidance for creating and scheduling new reports through natural conversation, helping to navigate report creation, searches, and data insights Quick answers to issues or questions with concise and easy-to-digest summaries of relevant information and helpful links to learn more AI-assisted job posting and statement of work template selection, recommending the most relevant one and pre-filling data fields to save you time



These innovations align perfectly with the Hackett Group’s 2025 Procurement Agenda and Key Issues Study Results findings. The study highlights data and analytics reporting as the top priority for procurement transformation, a need we’re addressing head-on with our AI-enhanced solutions.

Automate spending processes and actively manage more spend for better control, greater value, and more savings Learn more

New Customer Stories and Honors

We built our solutions to elevate spend management from the most mundane part of your day to the most strategic. But don’t just take my word for it. Discover how companies like Molex, SKYTRAC, Atruvia AG, and SATORP leverage SAP solutions for better control and business resilience.

And if customer stories aren’t enough, how about customer reviews?

Every quarter, G2 publishes Grid ® and Index Reports that rate products based on feedback collected from the user community, along with data compiled from various online platforms and social media networks. In December, G2 announced its Winter 2025 Reports, with SAP spend management solutions topping the leaderboards:

SAP Ariba: Leader in Procure to Pay, Strategic Sourcing, and Supplier Relationship Management

SAP Business Network: Supply Chain Business Networks

SAP Concur: Leader in Expense, Travel & Expense, and Invoicing

SAP Fieldglass: Leader in Vendor Management

In the announcement, SAP moved up to sixth place on G2’s top 10 companies list. In the Winter 2025 G2 Reports alone, SAP Ariba, SAP Business Network, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass won 107 awards across multiple categories. Only 4% of software and services on G2 receive a Leader badge, making this recognition truly special!

Media and Analyst Accolades

Our innovations continue to garner industry recognition. Here are a few key highlights:

See you at SAP Concur Fusion

We’re thrilled to announce that the SAP Concur Fusion event is back in 2025 and will be held in beautiful Seattle, Washington. As the premier travel and expense event, SAP Concur Fusion offers over 200 learning opportunities, access to experts and consultants, and hands-on training to help you unlock the full potential of your SAP Concur solutions. It’s an experience you can’t miss.

Looking Ahead

As we move further into 2025, we remain committed to delivering innovation that addresses your most pressing business needs. We’re excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and look forward to partnering with you to drive your business forward. Whether it’s through our AI-enhanced solutions, our comprehensive spend management suite, or events like SAP Concur Fusion, we’re here to support your success every step of the way.

Thank you for your continued trust and partnership. Here’s to a transformative and successful 2025!



*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Direct Spend 2024 Vendor Assessment, #US52734424e, December 2024

Jeff Collier is co-CRO for SAP Finance & Spend Management.