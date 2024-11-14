Nearly 1,400 customers and partners came together in Las Vegas, Nevada, to witness the power of SAP’s spend management and business network solutions at SAP Spend Connect Live. Best of all, attendees left with new ways to enhance productivity, strategically collaborate, ensure effortless compliance, and gain critical business insights.

If you missed out on the action, we unveiled the following cutting-edge innovations in our market-leading solutions:

SAP Ariba Intake Management is our newest solution that helps automate procurement request creation and orchestrate routing and support across diverse procurement landscapes and complex workflows. It can connect different systems into one central location for procurement inquiries and status updates, so employees can adhere to your organization’s policies and comply with necessary regulations.

SAP’s generative AI copilot Joule will be seamlessly integrated across SAP Ariba solutions, SAP Business Network, and SAP Fieldglass solutions. Joule can enable users to manage their most important tasks quickly and accurately across all areas of SAP’s spend management portfolio.

The promote subscription for SAP Business Network can empower suppliers to find new business, improve match potential, and build relationships with buyers using the network catalog. Available early next year, it includes generative AI tools to help suppliers load their full suite of offerings into the network catalog faster and with enhanced product descriptions and summaries.

New analytics capabilities in SAP Fieldglass solutions can deliver next-level insights into your external workforce for reporting, analytics, and market insights all within SAP Fieldglass.

Read this article from my colleague Manoj Swaminathan to learn more about our latest spend management and business network enhancements.

Leading brands such as Goldman Sachs, Kraft-Heinz, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Uber, and Warner Music Group joined us at the event to share how they revolutionized their spend management processes with our solutions. Check out SAP Spend Connect Virtual to hear these stories and view breakout sessions, strategy talks, and solution deep dives. This free, virtual event is your opportunity to learn from SAP experts, customers, and partners.

Thank You, IDC

As a leader in spend management software, SAP is dedicated to helping our customers increase control and business resilience by comprehensively managing all sources of spend. Hard work pays off, as SAP has retained the No.1 position for market share with 49.6% of 2023 market share for Travel and Expense Management Software, according to the IDC Worldwide Travel and Expense Management Software Market Shares 2023 (doc #US51658524, August 2024) report. This is growth from our 2022 market share of 49.4%.

Also exciting, SAP has retained the No.1 position for market share for Procurement Applications according to the IDC Worldwide Procurement Applications Market Shares 2023 (doc #US52580824, September 2024) report. IDC estimates that SAP holds a 27.3% market share for 2023, maintaining the top spot ahead of the next six vendors combined.

Additionally, we’re honored to win two IDC SaaS CSAT awards for Accounts Payable and Contract Lifecycle Management. These awards recognize the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors in each application market, across 23 markets, that receive the highest customer satisfaction scores based on IDC’s SaaSPath Survey.

Our Customer Awards Reach New Heights

Every quarter, G2 highlights the top-rated solutions in the industry, chosen by the source that matters most: our customers. Q3 was our most successful quarter yet regarding G2 honors, with SAP Ariba, SAP Business Network, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass bringing in a whopping 93 awards across multiple categories at the Fall 2024 G2 awards!

SAP was named a Leader in the following categories:

SAP Ariba is a G2 Fall 2024 Leader in Procure to Pay, Strategic Sourcing, and Supplier Relationship Management.

SAP Business Network is a G2 Fall 2024 Leader in Supply Chain Business Networks.

SAP Concur is a G2 Fall 2024 Leader in Expense, Travel & Expense, and Invoicing.

SAP Fieldglass is a G2 Fall 2024 Leader in Vendor Management.

What’s more, SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass have also won Buyer’s Choice awards from TrustRadius. Winners of a Buyer’s Choice award are determined by 75% of reviewers selecting a solution for best capabilities, best value for price, and best customer relationship.

We couldn’t be more grateful to our customers for partnering with us on their spend management transformation journeys, and we’re honored that the feeling is mutual!

Winning awards from our customers is awesome, but winning with customers is extra special. Last month, customer and SAP Spend Connect Live in 2024 speaker Daniel Chapman of Warner Music won a SIG Future of Sourcing award in the Innovation in Sourcing category: “Creating Harmony in Music Procurement: Warner Music Group and SAP.” This award recognizes organizations and individuals that show innovation, leadership, and transformation in categories critical to the sourcing industry, and we couldn’t be happier about this win.

Last but definitely not least, I want to congratulate our customer Capgemini for winning a prestigious SuperNova2024 award from Constellation Research in the Future of Work: Human Capital Management category. The award recognizes Capgemini’s innovative use of SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management to optimize its global external workforce, resulting in improved efficiency, cost savings, and quality standards.

New Developments on the Horizon

With 2025 just around the corner, I want to thank our customers for betting big on themselves by investing in our cutting-edge spend management and business network solutions. In a time marked by supply chain disruptions and ongoing economic uncertainty, it’s all too easy for businesses to stick with the status quo. However, SAP customers are different. They tackle obstacles head-on, transforming them into opportunities. And their foresight to plan for the future is why they will continue to be successful.

Thank you for choosing SAP to help solve your biggest challenges. I enjoyed seeing so many of you at SAP Spend Connect Live and I can’t wait to catch up with the rest of you on the road.

Jeff Collier is chief revenue officer for SAP Intelligent Spend and Business Network.