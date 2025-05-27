SAP is excited to introduce SAP Business Suite Acceleration Program with Microsoft Cloud, which provides customers with a smooth path to next-generation SAP Cloud ERP solutions delivered through our global partner ecosystem.

The comprehensive program is built specifically for digitally ambitious, cloud-forward companies to help them achieve faster time-to-value through partner expertise, AI innovations, and collaborative integrations delivered by SAP and Microsoft.

The program is designed to bring together the SAP and Microsoft partner ecosystems and provide the following key benefits to customers:

Faster time-to-value: Customers can benefit from connected processes and smooth integrations across SAP and Microsoft, including the Joule copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot, SAP Business Technology Platform and Azure AI, and Microsoft Teams integrations

AI innovations delivered by SAP and Microsoft unlock business insights users can act on, boosting productivity and collaboration across business functions For those customers that are on the RISE with SAP journey, SAP Cloud ERP Private on Microsoft Azure now offers a 99.95% SLA, providing trusted enterprise-grade reliability

Partnership strength

“At SAP, we are deeply committed to empowering our partner ecosystem through collaboration with Microsoft, our longtime partner,” said Karl Fahrbach, chief partner officer of SAP. “By combining forces, we provide partners with proven frameworks, shared resources, and scalable tools that address complex challenges. Together, we simplify operations, accelerate digital transformation, and unlock new growth opportunities, helping ensure our partners can thrive in a competitive and ever-evolving landscape.”

Next-generation innovation

“The integration between SAP Business Suite and Microsoft Cloud marks a significant milestone in innovation, where agentic AI is transforming the way businesses operate,” said Ralph Haupter, president of Global Small, Medium, Enterprise and Channel at Microsoft. “Together, we are unlocking unparalleled possibilities for organizations of all sizes to drive efficiency, foster collaboration, and achieve groundbreaking advancements in their digital transformation journey.”

Availability

SAP Business Suite Acceleration Program with Microsoft Cloud is available in the U.S., with the EU and countries in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand coming later this year. Select SAP Cloud ERP offerings are planned to be available for Microsoft Azure customers through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace in the U.S. SAP’s extended portfolio is available globally through joint partners of SAP and Microsoft.

To learn more, view the full program details here.

Santina Franchi is president of Corporate and GROW with SAP at SAP Italia S.p.A.