WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has adjusted the company’s non-financial key performance indicators (KPIs), which are a component of the Executive Board’s compensation.

With this, SAP also adjusts its non-financial guidance. The guidance for Women in Executive Roles will be replaced with the Business Health Culture Index (BHCI). SAP has measured and reported the BHCI, which is based on the results of the company’s employee engagement surveys, since 2009. In 2025, SAP expects a BHCI score in the range of 80% to 82%.

The other non-financial KPIs remain unchanged. In 2025, SAP continues to expect:

A Customer Net Promoter Score of 12 to 16.

The Employee Engagement Index to be in a range of 74% to 78%.

To steadily decrease carbon emissions across the relevant value chain.

SAP remains committed to creating an inclusive workplace where all employees have equal opportunities, so that the company fully complies with the legal requirements in every country in which it operates.

Visit the SAP News Center. Get SAP news via LinkedIn and Bluesky.

Media Contacts:

Joellen Perry, +1 (626) 265-0370 joellen.perry@sap.com, PT

Bridget Carroll, +1 (267) 615-3589, bridget.carroll@sap.com, PT

Daniel Reinhardt, +49 6227 7-40201, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CEST

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Subscribe to the SAP News Center newsletter and get stories and highlights delivered straight to your inbox each week Sign up here

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2025 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.