SAP and AWS Introduce AI Co-Innovation Program to Create Generative AI Solutions That Help Customers Navigate Market Volatility and Supply Chain Complexity

Today at SAP Sapphire, Amazon Web Services, Inc. and SAP announced the launch of a new AI Co-Innovation Program to help partners build generative artificial intelligence applications and agents that help customers rapidly solve real-time business challenges.

Many organizations recognize generative AI’s potential to transform their business, but don’t know where to start. By combining advanced generative AI technologies with enterprise resource planning (ERP) data from critical systems, companies can unlock significant enterprise value: for example, optimizing delivery routes, anticipating potential impacts to supply chain operations, or developing precise financial outlooks.

The AI Co-Innovation Program represents the two companies’ shared vision to help partners define, build, and deploy generative AI applications tailored to their ERP workloads. The program brings together enterprise technology from SAP and generative AI services from AWS with professional expertise from both parties — including teams of AI experts, professional services consultants, and solutions architects — to help support customers in their implementation journeys.

The program will include dedicated technical resources, cloud credits, and more to support the development, testing, and deployment of industry-specific applications.

“AWS and SAP’s long-standing partnership has helped customers accelerate their cloud journey and unlock more value from their business data,” said Ruba Borno, vice president of Specialists and Partners at AWS. “Our AI Co-Innovation Program is a significant next step that will give organizations the security and flexibility to build generative AI applications with Amazon Bedrock that can analyze and act on their most critical SAP data. This will help customers transform decades of business information into actionable insights while accelerating their path to becoming more agile, data-driven organizations.”

“Through the AI Co-Innovation Program with AWS, we’re enabling businesses to solve their most complex operational challenges with precision and speed,” said Philipp Herzig, CTO and chief AI officer at SAP. “By combining the power of our fully integrated platform with SAP BTP and our deep business process expertise with AWS’s comprehensive generative AI capabilities, partners can now create purpose-built AI agents that solve their most pressing challenges — identifying financial anomalies in real time to automatically optimizing supply chains during disruptions.”

The program also allows partners to rapidly build and scale generative AI applications using the latest generative AI tools and services from Amazon Bedrock, including large language models (LLMs) such as Amazon Nova and Anthropic Claude in AI Foundation on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

This announcement expands on the work AWS and SAP are doing to help customers — including Hyundai Motor Group, Moderna, and Zurich Insurance Group — modernize and move SAP workloads to AWS, realizing the availability, flexibility, and scalability of the cloud. Running SAP workloads on AWS allows customers to then combine their data with generative AI solutions. Partners including Accenture and Deloitte are among the first to work with AWS and SAP through the program, helping them accelerate the development and deployment of generative AI solutions to solve complex challenges.

“The AWS and SAP AI Co-Innovation Program brings together AWS cloud infrastructure and SAP enterprise software experience. Combined with Accenture’s AI transformation expertise and industry knowledge, we can show companies exactly how to integrate generative AI services with their most critical business workloads,” said Caspar Borggreve, senior managing director and SAP Business Group lead at Accenture. “For example, together with AWS and SAP, we are working with a utilities client to build a natural disaster asset resiliency capability to anticipate and respond to environmental challenges, protecting asset-intensive landscapes and maintaining service continuity for its customers.”

“This AI Co-Innovation Program combines cutting-edge generative AI capabilities from AWS and SAP with Deloitte’s deep industry experience and technology capabilities to deliver transformative solutions for our customers,” said Nishita Henry, AWS global chief commercial officer at Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Through the program, we are building a finance solution powered by Amazon Bedrock to help healthcare and life sciences companies optimize their product mix, improve forecast accuracy, and maintain competitive pricing, even during uncertain market conditions.”

For more details on the AWS SAP AI Co-Innovation Program, visit aws.amazon.com/sap/ai.

Kai Muehlbauer is head of AI Product and Partner Management at SAP.

Sara Alligood is global AWS head of SAP at Amazon Web Services.