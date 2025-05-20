SAP and Cohere Partner to Deliver Trusted, Scalable Generative AI for the Enterprise

Generative AI is reshaping the enterprise: transforming how work gets done, how decisions are made, and how value is created. But as businesses move beyond experimentation, the stakes increase. Enterprise adoption requires more than powerful models; it demands trust, scale, and real-world applicability.

That is why SAP is excited to announce our expanded partnership with Cohere, a leader in secure, enterprise-grade AI.

Together, we plan to bring Cohere’s powerful generative and advanced retrieval models to the SAP ecosystem, starting with its Rerank model, and extending evaluations with Command, Embed to enrich our product suite, playing an important role in powering agentic AI experiences.

These models are planned to be available alongside other leading AI models from SAP as well as third parties in the generative AI hub in SAP AI Core, with the intent to give customers more choice to build AI-powered solutions that meet their unique business needs.

Expanding SAP’s trusted AI model portfolio

SAP Business AI is rooted in trust. Our customers expect and deserve AI that respects their data privacy, that it fits within their operational workflows, and that it understands the context and complexity of their industries. Cohere’s focus on security, efficiency, and enterprise applicability aligns perfectly with SAP’s approach to business AI and our generative AI hub.

Cohere Command models are lightweight, high-performing language models tailored for complex business tasks, with support for agentic workflows and multilingual operations. The Embed and Rerank models enable powerful enterprise search and retrieval capabilities, helping customers build accurate, context-aware RAG pipelines across structured and unstructured data.

Cohere models are designed to perform in production environments while respecting enterprise privacy requirements and compute constraints. And because Cohere shares our commitment to privacy-first design, these capabilities are built to serve even the most regulated industries, such as finance, healthcare, and the public sector.

SAP: Launch partner for Cohere’s reasoning model

As part of the partnership, SAP plans to be one of the first partners to offer Cohere’s upcoming reasoning model, a purpose-built, high-efficiency model designed to power agentic use cases.

We see enormous potential here. SAP’s vision for collaborative AI agents — capable of automating complex, multi-step tasks across systems — requires not just scale, but reasoning. Whether it’s helping consultants configure a system or enabling customer service to resolve cross-system issues, this next generation of AI requires models that can reason, plan, and act securely. Cohere’s reasoning model is built for exactly that.

We’re excited to partner with SAP and bring its enterprise customers the latest security-first models and solutions from Cohere. We’re especially excited that SAP will be one of the first partners to offer our upcoming reasoning model. SAP and Cohere share a vision for practical AI innovation, and our collaboration marks an exciting milestone as we unlock new efficiencies and growth for global enterprises. Martin Kon, President and COO, Cohere

Powering real-world applications across industries

With this collaboration, SAP customers will be able to use Cohere models to solve pressing business challenges across industries, such as:

Agentic task automation : Enable AI assistants that can take actions across enterprise tools and systems

: Enable AI assistants that can take actions across enterprise tools and systems Multilingual RAG applications : Retrieve, rank, and summarize data from global policy manuals, compliance documents, or internal knowledge bases

: Retrieve, rank, and summarize data from global policy manuals, compliance documents, or internal knowledge bases Secure document analysis : Understand long, structured, multimodal files like financial disclosures, M&A reports, technical manuals, or medical imaging

: Understand long, structured, multimodal files like financial disclosures, M&A reports, technical manuals, or medical imaging Context-aware enterprise search: Improve search accuracy across unstructured content like emails, tables, or contracts

Customers will be able to easily access, test, and scale these models in production within SAP’s generative AI hub.

Expanding choice without compromise

With our partnership with Cohere, we are continuing to expand a growing ecosystem of AI capabilities that are open, secure, and business-ready. This partnership helps ensure that customers can choose the right model for their use case, while trusting that it meets SAP’s standards for quality, reliability, and compliance.

Together, SAP and Cohere are enabling enterprises to harness generative AI with confidence, whether they’re building knowledge assistants, automating processes, or delivering new intelligent services to users.

To learn more about our approach to enterprise-ready AI, visit sap.com/ai.

Walter Sun is senior vice president and head of AI at SAP.