SAP Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems

For the 12th consecutive year, SAP has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). WMS vendors compete to address market demands like cost reduction, automation and robotics support, and cloud deployment. Gartner says that Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow. A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors.

SAP’s positioning as a Leader is based on our ability to execute and the completeness of our supply chain vision. We believe this recognition represents our ongoing commitment to developing best-in-class warehouse management technology that can help organizations withstand the ever-shifting landscape of logistics operations.

Building on strength

Manage a high volume of goods and run sustainable, risk-resilient operations with digitalized warehouse processes in the cloud Learn more

Every day, supply chain managers are tasked with adapting to rapidly evolving technology, unprecedented disruptions, and increasing demand for faster delivery. These challenges are driving shippers toward implementing intelligent and agile technologies that make them more flexible and responsive.

However, that’s not enough. Now, integrated logistics processes are the new standard—allowing businesses to automate, optimize, and improve productivity across their entire warehouse and logistics operation.

SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) is a flexible, modern application that helps businesses manage a high volume of goods and run sustainable, digitalized, and risk-resilient operations with cloud-based warehouse processes. From simple warehouses to high-volume and automated distribution facilities, SAP EWM can integrate supply chain logistics with warehouse and distribution processes, helping to deliver the visibility and control organizations need.

Logistics process orchestration: SAP EWM offers integrations with SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) and SAP S/4HANA and components like transportation management, global trade compliance, plant maintenance, and manufacturing integration capabilities. With harmonized data and business objects, organizations can have fewer silos between warehousing and transportation with advanced shipping and receiving (ASR) to manufacture and distribute products more efficiently.

SAP EWM offers integrations with SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) and SAP S/4HANA and components like transportation management, global trade compliance, plant maintenance, and manufacturing integration capabilities. With harmonized data and business objects, organizations can have fewer silos between warehousing and transportation with advanced shipping and receiving (ASR) to manufacture and distribute products more efficiently. AI applications: SAP EWM offers AI and machine learning capabilities to help streamline warehouse operations, such as slotting to optimize storage and predictive labor demand planning to address the pressing challenges in executing warehouse operations that companies face due to labor shortages and increased order volumes.

SAP EWM offers AI and machine learning capabilities to help streamline warehouse operations, such as slotting to optimize storage and predictive labor demand planning to address the pressing challenges in executing warehouse operations that companies face due to labor shortages and increased order volumes. Robotic-powered smart warehousing: SAP EWM customers can quickly onboard multiple robotics vendors to enable collaborative and efficient warehouse task operations. Customers have a choice of specialized SAP partners on SAP Store for faster adoption of robots in their warehouses. This scalable integration offers flexibility and can ultimately drive innovation by helping to lower costs, increase accuracy, and enhance capacity.

Why companies choose SAP

Companies worldwide, across diverse industries, rely on SAP Extended Warehouse Management to help optimize their warehouse operations and enhance supply chain efficiency.

The largest WMS customer base: With thousands of SAP EWM customers in 75 countries and 24 industries, our best-in-class deployment capabilities make us the preferred choice for businesses globally.

With thousands of SAP EWM customers in 75 countries and 24 industries, our best-in-class deployment capabilities make us the preferred choice for businesses globally. Comprehensive ecosystem: Our offerings encompass implementation, consulting, insights, and various other functions, enabling SAP EWM customers to manage their warehouse operations seamlessly within the SAP environment. Customers can access additional extensions through SAP Store, and future releases will foster further integration within the larger SAP ecosystem.

Recent innovations in extended warehouse management innovations

The latest releases of SAP Extended Warehouse Management include several key benefits:

Enhanced logistics process orchestration: Deep integration with SAP S/4HANA capabilities in transportation, production, and quality management

Deep integration with SAP S/4HANA capabilities in transportation, production, and quality management AI-assisted warehouse operations: Streamlined processes through artificial intelligence

Streamlined processes through artificial intelligence Efficient goods management: Improved planning and execution of movement and storage processes

Improved planning and execution of movement and storage processes Optimized warehouse automation: Better management of diverse automation landscapes

Better management of diverse automation landscapes Flexible deployment options: Cloud-based solutions for adaptable implementation

Cloud-based solutions for adaptable implementation Process optimization: Integration with SAP Signavio solutions for enhanced efficiency

These innovations can provide a comprehensive approach to modern warehouse management, combining advanced technology with practical operational improvements.

Read the full Magic Quadrant report from Gartner and learn more about the capabilities of SAP Extended Warehouse Management.

Till Dengel is global head of Product Marketing for Logistics and Asset & Service Management at SAP.

Get the latest SAP news delivered right to your inbox every week Sign up for the newsletter

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.