When we created the Customer Services & Delivery Board area just over a year ago, there was a clear intention to simplify engagement with customers to drive the most value out of our cloud innovations.

Our robust services strategy was developed to serve as a basis for success, driving faster time to value and increased business outcomes.

We made early strides by introducing the Enterprise Architect role, a qualified partner to ensure the RISE with SAP Methodology is in place to guide customers on their journey to the cloud. Already as a result, we are seeing better engagement and increased adoption rates.

Today, we continue these efforts by announcing a major evolution of our SAP Services and Support portfolio. In early 2026, we will make our simplified, tiered engagement model generally available.

Comprised of three distinct success plans that build upon each other, this model will align cloud operations, customer support, and premium engagement to make it easier to adopt SAP solutions and innovate with the transparency, speed, and flexibility the market demands. The new model will also provide more predictable total cost of ownership (TCO) and return on investment (ROI).

With this new engagement framework, businesses can choose from one of three plans, with AI tooling embedded in each plan along the entire project cycle:

Foundational success plan: This plan supports in-house teams by helping to onboard and run solutions smoothly, maintain business continuity, and drive ongoing value. It is comprised of curated content and learning journeys for effective customer self-service. It also features application lifecycle management solutions and preventative mission-critical support. This plan includes and expands on our well-known SAP Enterprise Support offering and is provided with every SAP cloud solution. With the foundational plan, SAP turns on Joule for a customer’s business and supports the team ramp-up with learning journeys for SAP Business AI.

Advanced success plan: This plan strengthens teams with specialized expertise that helps to continually unlock the full value of a customer’s SAP investment. It provides proactive guidance to identify improvement opportunities and adopt software innovations. It builds on the foundational plan to maximize solution value and accelerate transformation. With the advanced plan, SAP helps the customer build a plan and activate embedded AI use cases and provides ongoing product guidance and optimization advice.

Max success plan: This plan offers strategic partnership for organizations pursuing innovation, competitive advantage, or complex transformation. It includes all the advanced plan features plus tailored engagement and end-to-end guidance from dedicated experts. This plan builds on the previous two and offers strategic partnership for organizations pursuing innovation, competitive advantage, or complex transformation. With the max plan, SAP helps the customer define a holistic AI strategy; create the necessary data and architecture roadmap; and build prototypes for customer-specific AI use cases. This plan provides the maximum opportunity for excellence and highest level of SLA.

These plans complement the services that many SAP customers already receive from their systems integrators.

With these plans, we deliver on our promise to make our engagement with customers simpler and to bring the engagement closer, working together to deliver more business outcomes and leveraging the full potential of AI.

The power of the future lies in our customers’ hands — we’re honored to serve and support them.

Thomas Saueressig is a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.