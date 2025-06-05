SAP Marks Fifth Consecutive Year as a Leader in QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ for Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO)

SAP has once again been recognized as a Leader in the QKS Group’s 2025 SPARK Matrix for Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO), marking the fifth year in a row this acknowledgment has been bestowed.

In addition, for the second consecutive year, SAP has received the highest rating, evaluated against 19 leading vendors, across both SPARK Matrix assessment categories: Customer Impact and Technology Excellence. This leadership position highlights our commitment to helping enterprises navigate complexity with agility, intelligence, and confidence using SAP solutions.

The SAP Signavio approach to DTO has always been intrinsically linked with the concept of process observability, whereby companies have the ability to visualize processes as they should happen, as they execute on and impact customers and employee satisfaction. Through this unique, integrated toolkit of AI-infused business transformation management solutions, organizations can gain actionable visibility into the four pillars of their organization: people, processes, applications, and data.

“Our goal is to empower our customers to build transformation as a capability within their organizations, rather than seeing transformation as a one-off project,” Dee Houchen, chief marketing officer at SAP LeanIX & SAP Signavio, said. “By leveraging DTO capabilities to build a virtual representation of any business process with associated systems, decision-makers can simulate different process scenarios and calculate the impact of alternative automations before implementation, allowing for the creation of continuous improvement loops and ensuring transformation has the greatest positive impact. Being recognized as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix for the fifth year in a row is a reflection of the value of this approach and reaffirms our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

The repeated recognition provides useful context on the current DTO vendor landscape, with several key points differentiating SAP solutions from others on the market:

Enterprise observability : Customers can achieve full enterprise observability, enabling them to centralize and manage transformation initiatives within a single solution.

: Customers can achieve full enterprise observability, enabling them to centralize and manage transformation initiatives within a single solution. AI innovations : SAP solutions offer generative AI-powered applications that leverage over 50 years of SAP process knowledge to help provide insights and recommendations.

: SAP solutions offer generative AI-powered applications that leverage over 50 years of SAP process knowledge to help provide insights and recommendations. Value accelerators and best practices : Thousands of value accelerators and best practices are available to help expedite benefit realization in both SAP and non-SAP environments, helping customers start their transformation projects on the right foundation and accelerate time to value.

: Thousands of value accelerators and best practices are available to help expedite benefit realization in both SAP and non-SAP environments, helping customers start their transformation projects on the right foundation and accelerate time to value. Automated insights : SAP solutions can provide users with a portfolio of advanced statistics, performance monitoring, and value analysis capabilities to support informed decision-making.

: SAP solutions can provide users with a portfolio of advanced statistics, performance monitoring, and value analysis capabilities to support informed decision-making. Modeling and experience connection: We extend DTO capabilities to customer touchpoints, working to ensure comprehensive transformation efforts that connect experiences to processes.

To understand the DTO market better, including why SAP has been acknowledged as a leader in this crucial area for five years straight, download a complimentary copy of the latest SPARK Matrix here and here.

Lucas de Boer is global marketing program lead for SAP Signavio.