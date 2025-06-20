In close collaboration with the Partner Ecosystem Success organization and as part of the NEXTLEVEL SAP BTP & AI program, SAP AppHaus has built strong alliances with several SAP global strategic services partners (GSSPs). Since early 2024, SAP innovation experts have started to train and enable them to explore SAP Business AI with SAP AppHaus innovation methods.

The launch of the SAP AppHaus Alliances initiative aims to accelerate the innovation process to help bring the latest SAP technologies into the hands of SAP customers.

An initiative to upskill partners in the latest innovation methods

The SAP AppHaus Alliances initiative helps ensure method maturity of SAP partners, upskilling them with the innovation tools and resources they need to conduct workshops on the latest technologies such as SAP Business AI and agentic AI. Currently, the qualification process is exclusively available to partners enrolled in the NEXTLEVEL SAP BTP & AI program. Upskilling partners allows more SAP customers to benefit faster from the latest innovation tools and methodologies made available in the SAP AppHaus innovation toolkit.

SAP AppHaus aims to humanize business software and make innovation real Learn more

“In close collaboration with Partner Ecosystem Success, we launched the SAP AppHaus Alliances initiative because we want to bring the power of SAP’s latest technologies, such as SAP Business AI, into the hands of more customers—faster and with real business impact,” Kathrin Tarnai-Sindl, head of SAP AppHaus, said. “To do this, we train global SAP partners in the SAP AppHaus business AI methodology and equip them with curated workshop modules from our innovation toolkit. We are proud to support this important initiative with our proven methodologies and customer co-innovation experience.”

Who joined already?

Since its inception in April 2025, the following partners have already gained the qualification in SAP Business AI methods and tools provided by SAP AppHaus, with more partners joining regularly:

Delaware

Deloitte

DXC Technology

EY

HCL Tech

IBM

KPMG

NTT Data

Looking back and forward

The enablement activities stretch from virtual SAP Business AI inspiration sessions to onsite trainings, for employees and trainers, in different workshop methodologies. Currently, there have been more than 700 attendees, many of them consultants, and 100 AI-related use cases, of which 37 were identified and selected as part of the NEXTLEVEL program. Also, more than 10 SAP-validated partner use cases have been released in the SAP Partner Finder site to be found as so-called accelerator packages.

The different enablement formats are:

90-minute virtual enablement sessions on the latest workshop formats available in the SAP AppHaus innovation toolkit

60-minute virtual business AI Inspiration sessions to introduce and showcase available SAP AI technology

Train-the-trainer sessions on SAP Business AI explore and design workshops

Train-the-trainer sessions on SAP Business AI agent discover and design workshops

What started as a small pilot hosting road shows to partners within the NEXTLEVEL SAP BTP & AI program has evolved into a global initiative that was joined by SAP AppHaus in 2024. Enrolled partners can benefit from the proven co-innovation methodology and focus on use cases with high business value. They can learn how business solutions can be taken to the next level through the latest SAP technologies infused with artificial intelligence.

“The newly-launched SAP AppHaus Alliances initiative exemplifies our commitment to advancing skill development and co-innovation within our ecosystem,” Karl Fahrbach, chief partner officer, SAP, said. “Through strategic collaboration and rigorous training, we are enabling our partners to master and apply the latest SAP methodologies and technologies, such as SAP Business AI. As a result, SAP customers can unlock the full potential of our solutions and drive unparalleled business impact.”

Imke Vierjahn is communications lead for SAP AppHaus.