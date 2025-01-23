SAP is proud to announce Sierra Digital as the newest addition to SAP AppHaus Network, making it the third partner in North America and the second in the U.S.

As of January 15, Sierra Digital is officially a member of the network. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the leading technology consulting and services firm is excited to join the global community of design-centric co-innovation spaces.

About Sierra Digital

Founded in 2002, Sierra Digital specializes in digital transformation, automation, and integration services, focusing on modernizing legacy SAP systems. Sierra Digital stands out for its innovative approach, particularly in the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) space. The company is an active member of the SAP BTP advisory council and offers more than 30 pre-built SAP BTP applications. The partner was also one of the first to implement SAP Business AI use cases, driving continuous growth and innovation for its clients.

Sierra Digital’s pre-built apps automate functions like business partner onboarding and revenue processing and enhance processes like budgeting or maintenance with artificial intelligence. Sierra Digital serves industries like oil and gas, chemicals, manufacturing, retail, and the public sector.

Explore solutions from Sierra Digital on SAP Store Visit SAP Store

The partner’s mission is to help businesses transition into modern digital enterprises by leveraging advanced SAP technologies built on SAP BTP to improve operational efficiency and maintain a competitive edge.

“Sierra Digital is thrilled to be a part of SAP AppHaus Network and bring our design and innovation capabilities to the table,” said Sriman Narayanan Sundararaman, vice president for Sales at Sierra Digital. “We are excited to leverage SAP’s expertise to co-create impactful solutions for our clients and drive digital transformation in our region.”

About SAP AppHaus

In 2013, the first SAP AppHaus location was established, and today there are 25 around the world. Three of the locations are owned by SAP and 22 are managed by strategic partners, such as Sierra Digital. To date, SAP AppHaus Network has executed thousands of projects, hosted more than 4,700 workshops, and won more than 100 awards.

SAP AppHaus Network is a community of creative teams run by SAP or like-minded SAP partners. They leverage SAP products and technology to help humanize business software and help ensure innovation fulfills the needs of the end users, offering unique experiences through a human-centric approach. The network aims to transform the way businesses and organizations innovate and design solutions for the digital economy. By working with companies like Sierra Digital, SAP is able to expand its reach and provide innovative design and co-innovation services to a broader range of industries and regions.



“Congratulations to Sierra Digital for becoming part of SAP AppHaus Network and expanding our reach in North America. You’ve showcased expertise in SAP technology, an innovative way of working, and strong commitment to user-centered design, which will greatly assist customers in their transformation journeys,” said Lionel Susini, vice president of SAP BTP North America COE.

Welcome Sierra Digital

Sierra Digital’s inclusion in SAP AppHaus Network is a testament to its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and customer-centric design processes. As a partner, Sierra Digital will have access to SAP’s design thinking methodologies, tools, and resources, enabling the company to collaborate with clients and co-innovate on projects that can drive meaningful and sustainable change.

“Sierra Digital has been recognized as a perfect addition to the SAP AppHaus Network. With a committed SAP AppHaus team equipped to apply our award-winning human-centered innovation approach, they are able to inspire and support customers throughout their journey to realize innovation. We eagerly anticipate co-innovating with the local team!” said Carlos Estala Velasco, co-lead for SAP AppHaus Partner Network.

The addition of Sierra Digital to SAP AppHaus Network further solidifies SAP’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and design thinking around the world. By partnering with leading technology consulting firms like Sierra Digital, SAP is positioned to continue driving digital transformation and co-innovation initiatives in North America and beyond. For more information about the new SAP AppHaus location, visit apphaus.sap.com/network/houston or www.sierradigitalinc.com.

Priscilla Darfour is a working student at SAP AppHaus Network.