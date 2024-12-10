A new SAP Learning Journey called “Applying a Human-Centered Approach to Identify and Define Business AI Use Cases” launched in late November 2024. It enables learners to run customer workshops and explore, discover, and design SAP Business AI use cases to be built with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

With the rise of SAP Business AI solutions, the SAP AppHaus and SAP Solution & Innovation Experience teams joined forces to develop an SAP Learning Journey based on the existing SAP Business AI Explore and Design workshops, both available in the innovation toolkit. These formats were designed based on experiences gained in co-innovation projects with customers. In these projects, diverse teams of users, partners, designers, coaches, and enterprise architects worked on identifying use cases in their respective business scenario that could be enhanced and redesigned with the help of SAP Business AI.

As Karen Detken, SAP AppHaus strategic designer, puts it: “This journey aims to equip business executives, development teams, and innovation practitioners with a structured approach to identify and define AI use cases that benefit both the company and the end users. The collaborative exercises described in the journey are explained in detail to enable anyone, even those without extensive facilitation experience, to conduct these sessions on their own. Our ultimate goal is to bring innovation into the hands of people and make best use of the latest technologies.”

SAP Learning Journey: Applying a Human-Centered Approach to Identify and Define Business AI Use Cases Check it out

Who Are the Learners?

This journey is designed for anyone interested in finding meaningful use cases for AI that can benefit end users and businesses. Here are some scenarios on how different people at an organization can benefit from it:

Early Talent Anil Heads to a Customer-Facing Role

Anil just finished university and joined SAP as an early talent. His role is in the field organization and he would like to consult customers on innovative solutions built with SAP BTP. With this goal in mind, he took design thinking training at university.

The SAP Learning Journey’s course material, templates, and guidance will enable him to help customers identify use cases that offer great innovation potential when redesigned with SAP Business AI. For Anil, the journey is an opportunity to support his new customer account team in the context of the latest AI technology and work with the customer teams along well-described workshop steps.

What’s more, the acquired learning badge comes in handy and can be shared via social media.

Experienced Account Manager Sophie Relies on Continued Learning

To serve her customers best, account manager and business coach Sophie wants to be at the forefront of future-oriented learning. After completing trainings and gaining experience with generative AI applications, she is now happy to get hands-on help through this new SAP Learning Journey on how to work with customers and evaluate business challenges that can be turned into innovation opportunities with the help of SAP Business AI. She hopes to reach her ambitious goal of doing this customer-facing workshop with the customer team and identifying different use cases.

As one of the first attendees who completed the course, she happily adds the course badge to her different social and HR accounts as a kind of personal unique selling point, but not without first sharing a summary of her key takeaways on LinkedIn.

SAP Partner CEO Jacky Wants to Apply the Knowledge to Benefit Customers

In Jacky’s role as founder and CEO of one of SAP’s consulting partners, Jacky always looks for the latest enablement and training opportunities for the team. In the case of the new journey “Applying a Human-Centered Approach to Identify and Define Business AI Use Cases,” Jacky was very curious to participate early on. Based on his basic knowledge of generative AI as well as the intrinsic consequences of this new technology, legal regulations, and other factors to be considered in customer projects, this workshop added complementary material and guidance for customer-facing work. Right after completing the course, Jacky recommends the SAP Learning Journey to the entire global team.

What’s more, Jacky sets up a task force with three volunteers to plan a customer roadshow to share this knowledge. He sees this workshop format as a good way to pique customers’ curiosity regarding innovation potential that can be unlocked with the help of SAP Business AI. What’s more, this roadshow could also position his team as cutting-edge technology consultants and trusted AI advisors.

Developer and Enterprise Architect Lenny Wants to Learn How to Gather Requirements Early On and with Customers

After years in classical development roles, Lenny has grown her expertise and become an enterprise architect. She likes the exchange with customers and seeing how new SAP solutions improve their work and user experience.

In a recent meeting with her manager, Lenny heard about a new SAP Learning Journey on co-innovation workshops with customers where requirements for a new solution are gathered during the first two workshop sessions. As this directly complements her work as an enterprise architect working with customer and account teams on new solutions, she wants to start the journey right away. Lenny can’t wait to support customers in designing new solutions with the help of SAP Business AI built into the core business processes and existing SAP BTP landscapes.

Valuable Insights for Many Purposes

No matter if people are in a similar situation as Anil, Sophie, Jacky, or Lenny, or just curious about investigating around new AI solutions, the SAP Learning Journey can provide valuable insights for many different purposes.

When asked, what it is that sets this journey apart from others, both Mariam Lolua-Hessler, SAP Global Product and Solution Learning, and Sreekanth Sreedharan, SAP Partner Solution Enablement, replied: “Unlike most courses that dive deep into the techy side of AI, this journey really focuses on why we need AI in the first place. It’s more about understanding the reasons behind it, which makes this training stand out.”

What Do These Customers and Partners Have in Common? What do Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (briefly AMD), Beyond Technologies, a Syntax company, Henkel, IBM, and Mindset Consulting have in common? They all did the SAP Business AI Explore workshop hosted by the SAP AppHaus team, all for different purposes. Some of them identified and already implemented concrete AI use cases as innovation opportunities in their company, using SAP Business AI and building upon SAP Business Technology Platform. Others used the workshop experience for their own enablement, to roll it out to their customers and adapt the formats and methodologies to their own service portfolio.

Imke Vierjahn is SAP AppHaus communications lead at SAP.

Image courtesy of Hyun Lee, SAP AppHaus, senior UX design specialist.