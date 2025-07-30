In the arena of customer experience, competitive advantage can be won or lost in a single interaction. And long-term loyalty — keeping customers coming back — is an ongoing challenge.

Every moment in the customer journey is a chance to deliver value, earn trust, and build relationships. But delivering consistently great experiences means adapting to evolving trends and expectations with a connected approach to people, data, and systems.

The Q2 2025 release of the SAP Customer Experience (SAP CX) portfolio does just that. Whether engaging customers, streamlining operations, or empowering employees, this release delivers smarter, faster, more personalized experiences at scale. Powered by AI with harmonized data, it brings improvements across the customer experience life cycle, from first touch to long-term growth, with seamless, value-generating experiences across service, sales, marketing, commerce, and consumer industries.

Here are the highlights from SAP CX in Q2 2025.

Making every interaction count

Everyday moments turn into meaningful engagements when experiences are connected, relevant, and effortless. This release helps users go beyond meeting customer needs to building trust and loyalty at every touchpoint.

SAP Service Cloud

Business Information Extraction: Extract relevant data from unstructured business content and convert it into structured, usable documents — like auto-filling case descriptions from customer emails — saving time and manual effort.

SAP Commerce Cloud

B2B Self-Service Portal : Raise customer satisfaction and reduce service volume with this scalable, easily implemented 24/7 self-service solution. B2B customers can view order status, invoices, and delivery updates—regardless of how the order was placed.

: Raise customer satisfaction and reduce service volume with this scalable, easily implemented 24/7 self-service solution. B2B customers can view order status, invoices, and delivery updates—regardless of how the order was placed. AI Shopping Agent: Engage customers in real time to drive conversions and growth. With prompting questions and natural, conversational language, the agent guides product discovery and enables in-chat actions like add to cart as well as view order and shipping details.

Check Order Status with Shopping Agent

SAP Emarsys

Mobile Wallet Enhancements Segmentation : Combine wallet and customer data to target the right people; for example, reengaging those who have not interacted recently with Mobile Wallet campaigns. Expanded Wallet Delivery Channels : Reach customers anywhere with the new Mobile Inbox and Mobile Push channels. Pass Notifications : Automatically deliver timely lock-screen updates for on-the-spot engagement and conversion with mobile wallet users or targeted customer segments.

WhatsApp Template Messaging : Automate one-way WhatsApp communications like promotions and order updates using the rich content, personalization, and multi-language support in SAP Emarsys.

: Automate one-way WhatsApp communications like promotions and order updates using the rich content, personalization, and multi-language support in SAP Emarsys. Conversational Messaging for WhatsApp (SAP Early Adopter program): Have lively, real-time WhatsApp conversations based on contacts’ responses.

Scale smarter, operate better

Sustainable growth requires operational efficiency and built-in customer experience. With unified data connected to core business operations and AI-driven insights, these updates improve internal operations, enhance scalability, and set the foundation for differentiated customer experiences.

SAP Commerce Cloud

B2B Self-Service Portal: Give customers transparency without committing to full commerce and scale when ready, without data migration or replatforming. Launch this 24/7 self-service portal for B2B customers in just weeks with partner packages that simplify setup and accelerate time to value. Built as an ERP add-on, the portal connects natively with back-end systems to surface real-time order and invoice data, reducing support workload and improving the customer experience with accurate, always-on self-service. Out-of-the-box compatibility with SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud ERP means faster setup, less IT effort, and long-term flexibility.

Give customers transparency without committing to full commerce and scale when ready, without data migration or replatforming. Launch this 24/7 self-service portal for B2B customers in just weeks with partner packages that simplify setup and accelerate time to value. Built as an ERP add-on, the portal connects natively with back-end systems to surface real-time order and invoice data, reducing support workload and improving the customer experience with accurate, always-on self-service. Out-of-the-box compatibility with SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud ERP means faster setup, less IT effort, and long-term flexibility. Open Payment Framework: Support for B2B transactions and workflows brings unified checkout, reliability, and built-in security and validation to the payment experience, accelerating time to market and increasing conversions.

SAP Sales and Service Cloud

SAP Preferred Success Services Navigator : Accelerate time to value and maximize your investment in SAP with services navigator for SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud Version 2 implementations. Part of SAP Preferred Success for SAP Customer Experience solutions, the navigator helps users discover relevant services from their SAP Preferred Success subscription for each stage of a project, align support offerings with project goals and timelines, and improve business outcomes with accelerated adoption and reduced risk.

: Accelerate time to value and maximize your investment in SAP with services navigator for SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud Version 2 implementations. Part of SAP Preferred Success for SAP Customer Experience solutions, the navigator helps users discover relevant services from their SAP Preferred Success subscription for each stage of a project, align support offerings with project goals and timelines, and improve business outcomes with accelerated adoption and reduced risk. SAP Enterprise Service Management: Reduce the costs and complexity of internal issue resolution with unified service delivery. By centralizing and structuring inquiry management and response, out-of-the-box integrations of SAP Enterprise Service Management with SAP Business Suite applications break down silos to improve service delivery across finance, HR, marketing, facilities, sales, support, and more.

SAP Revenue Growth Management

New to SAP Revenue Growth Management in Q2 2025 includes:

Fund management: Gain control over trade spend—create funds, manage and adjust fund budgets, and track spending for promotions.

Gain control over trade spend—create funds, manage and adjust fund budgets, and track spending for promotions. Analytics dashboards: Get quick access to planning data and insights into P&L for individual promotions with embedded SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Revenue Growth Management analytics dashboards.

Profit and Loss Analytics with Revenue Growth Management

AI that accelerates impact

Across the experience life cycle, AI-powered embedded intelligence and autonomous AI agents help unlock faster decisions and better outcomes. This release helps teams move faster, engage smarter, and scale with confidence.

SAP Sales Cloud

Sales Order Summary : Enable sales managers to act quickly with relevant insights like price changes, product substitutions, on-time delivery probability, and more — boosting accuracy and profitability.

: Enable sales managers to act quickly with relevant insights like price changes, product substitutions, on-time delivery probability, and more — boosting accuracy and profitability. Account Duplicate Check: Protect data quality and reduce the manual effort of dealing with redundant data. Account Duplicate Check uses AI to detect potential duplicate accounts so users can maintain clean, accurate records and drive smarter engagement.

SAP Service Cloud

Registered Product Summary : Empower agents with a complete overview of a product’s service history, turning standard service calls into a strategic conversation.

: Empower agents with a complete overview of a product’s service history, turning standard service calls into a strategic conversation. Business Information Extraction: Extract and convert key data from unstructured documents using AI, helping unlock insights and action.

SAP Emarsys

Natural Language Search for Product Curation: Enable marketers to curate products faster using natural language search, helping them move faster and build the right use cases.

Sales Order Summary in SAP Service Cloud

Innovation that connects it all

From loyalty to growth to operational agility, these innovations help deliver more intelligent, connected experiences at every touchpoint — with the adaptability and scalability to grow lifelong customer value.

Balaji Balasubramanian is president and chief product officer for SAP Customer Experience.