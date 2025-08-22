Generations of PhD students have passed through SAP’s HANA Campus, located at company headquarters in Germany. Arne Schwarz, who runs the campus, has been there every step of the way.

Arne Schwarz

For more than 20 years, the HANA Campus has been home to PhD students applying research to SAP HANA and, more recently, other technologies.

As demands on technologies change — the first customers for SAP HANA went live in 2010, seven years after the HANA Campus welcomed its first PhD student — so has its name.

“What name should I give it?” muses Schwarz, explaining how prevailing technologies and circumstances have forced name changes over the years, including “The Campus,” “The Research Campus,” “The HANA Research Campus,” “The Student Campus,” or even “The HANA Database and Analytics Campus.”

But while its name may change, its mission remains the same: to help satisfy the demand for high-tech research, primarily for SAP HANA but also for SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC), Global Cloud Infrastructure Services, and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

What makes the HANA Campus unique?

To date, the HANA Campus has been home to more than 40 PhD students, mostly matriculated at universities in Germany, who have successfully defended their dissertations grounded in research at SAP. Or, to put it another way, PhD students have collectively contributed decades of applied research focused primarily on SAP HANA.

Bringing academic innovation into the product comes in different flavors at SAP. On the one hand, PhD students can be recruited directly to SAP and tasked with researching a predefined topic. On the other, SAP funds university chairs, such as the recent Hasso Plattner Endowed Chair in Artificial Intelligence, and research projects with academia.

PhD students arrive at the HANA Campus via SAP-funded research projects with academia. The campus is unique, according to Schwarz, due to “the sheer mass of research projects executed over the years and the fact that the dedicated space in Walldorf acts as a safe haven for PhD students.”

Students assigned to the HANA Campus work on-site at SAP, get a feel for life at the company, and have direct access to development teams and test environments. The contract for the research projects with academia also frees PhD students from university teaching obligations. It is also important to note that PhD students do not belong to a specific development team, avoiding the risk of their research being deprioritized in the face of operational pressures. At the HANA Campus, PhD students can focus all their efforts on their research and studies.

It all began with a knowledge gap

Bringing academic expertise in-house for HANA started back in 2003, Schwarz explains, in the era of TREX, a search engine in SAP NetWeaver. TREX was the forerunner of SAP Business Warehouse Accelerator, which ultimately led to the SAP HANA database. Engineering teams were under intense pressure to quickly build and deliver the emerging technology of in-memory database.

However, Schwarz explains, a knowledge gap was threatening to slow everything down: there were only two or three engineers who had the knowledge to drive the technology forward, but they didn’t have the bandwidth to do so. With an ever-increasing number of teams requiring specialist knowledge, the threat of a slowdown in development was becoming more real by the day.

As luck would have it, Wolfgang Lehner, professor at the Technical University (TU) Dresden, was also researching the same technology. A mutually beneficial partnership was born: SAP offered a cutting-edge research opportunity for students, and Professor Lehner’s students could bridge the knowledge gap with academic expertise. The potential obstacle was overcome, and research projects with academia and PhD students continue to augment the technological knowledge and expertise that powers SAP HANA and other SAP technologies to this day.

Since that first research project with TU Dresden, the HANA Campus has collaborated with many more universities. “Collaborations with the universities are always limited to the timeframe set out in the original research contract,” Schwarz says, clarifying that the driver for selecting a university is the fit of current research topics to SAP’s technological requirements and not past collaborations.

The HANA Campus is a “win-win” for both SAP’s talent pipeline and PhD students.

Many students choose to stay at SAP once they have defended their thesis and been awarded their PhD. The teams know the value of their PhD research and the PhD graduates know what life is like at SAP.

Even those PhD graduates who do not stay at SAP remain, for the most part, in data management and analytics development; they either join other companies or take a postdoc position. Their ties to the company “give SAP a foothold in academia as well as advocates and a more direct route to research projects,” Schwarz confirms.

Through Schwarz, the HANA Campus also supports SAP’s participation at academic conferences, another tool to strengthen academic connections, PhD student recruiting, and SAP’s technological reputation. In June of this year, HANA Campus provided a venue for a workshop at the SIGMOD/PODS International Conference on Management of Data. Sponsoring and participating in these conferences, Schwarz says, “is pivotal to getting access to the inner circle of academia, strengthens SAP academic connections and reputation, and allows SAP to share and augment research findings with other experts from academia.”

Find out more

Twenty-two years in and 40 dissertations later, SAP’s HANA Campus continues to be home to the next generation, welcoming two more PhD students later this year to deepen research around SAP HANA as well as SAP BTP and SAP BDC.

A vast collection of publicly available scientific publications about SAP HANA Database and Analytics, dating from 2006 to the present day, is available on GitHub here.