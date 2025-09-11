AI Is Everywhere. CX Is Everything. But Neither Can Succeed Without a Solid Data Foundation

From boardrooms to shop floors, companies are moving quickly to embed AI into their operations. The goals are clear: drive efficiencies, reduce costs, and deliver smarter, faster, more personal customer experiences.

This makes a lot of sense given that today 89% of businesses are expected to compete primarily on CX. However, the results aren’t always matching the hype.

A recent Gartner study found that while enterprise AI adoption is rising, real impact is often elusive. The reason? Many businesses are still operating with disconnected systems and disjointed data. Without a strong foundation, AI can’t deliver what it promises.

Siloed systems aren’t just a technology problem—they’re a business barrier.

The CX Disconnect: When Fragmentation Undermines Intelligence

Too many organizations still rely on a patchwork of tools for customer experience, supply chain, finance, and HR. While these point solutions solve individual challenges, they create friction and disconnect across the business. In an AI-powered world, friction is the enemy.

AI thrives on complete, clean, and contextualized data to function effectively. If your marketing, sales, service, and fulfillment teams cannot see the same data in real time, or trust that it’s accurate, your AI strategy will not be set up to succeed.

With the best intentions to embrace AI in an effort to achieve incredible efficiency, instead, customers will still lose valuable time on manual integration, inconsistent customer experiences, and AI outputs that are only as good as the (fragmented) data feeding them. The delightful experience aspirations turn into trust lost and frustration all around.

Modular Innovation, Meet Enterprise Intelligence

SAP has reimagined enterprise management with SAP Business Suite, representing a fundamental shift from traditional ERP systems to a modular, composable architecture that integrates AI, data, and applications into a unified platform.

Grounded in harmonized, semantically rich data, this architecture allows businesses to make sense of data that has traditionally been scattered across systems and trapped in silos, so AI has the comprehensive data it needs to quickly generate meaningful insights.

SAP Business Data Cloud (SAP BDC) with native integration of SAP Databricks, serves as a data backbone for business AI. It seamlessly connects all SAP data and third-party data and provides integrated governance to enable real-time AI-driven decision making.

Companies do not lose precious time locating and preparing data for AI. AI systems work on trusted, contextualized data, not just generic data. This produces accurate, reliable, and actionable AI recommendations that enable organizations to scale AI innovation rapidly across business domains.

SAP BDC is the foundation for Joule, SAP’s AI copilot that acts as an intelligent orchestrator across the entire business suite. SAP BDC ensures that Joule has structured business context for natural language processing and that its outputs are accurate so that Joule can provide always-on assistance to break down silos between business operations.

For example, when a customer service or sales representative handles a complex order issue, Joule can:

Check real-time supply chain constraints

Respond to RFPs faster

Personalize the response by pulling in relevant customer history from CRM systems

Speed response with automated case routing and research

The results are faster resolutions, happier customers, empowered employees, and incredible business outcomes with less effort and overhead.

CX + AI + ERP = Real Results

Integrating CX AI with core ERP systems enables end-to-end process optimization that was previously impossible with fragmented systems. When CX systems connect natively to back-office systems, organizations gain:

Real-time personalization powered by operational data

Intelligent workflows that prioritize high-value customers

Predictive insights that help teams act before issues arise

The numbers speak for themselves. According to an Enterprise Strategy Group report, customers using this approach reported these benefits:

Up to 60% reduction in the number of issues service and support teams deal with due to fewer manual errors, automated self-service support functions, automated self-service, and AI chatbots

25% to 50% improvement in time to resolution for issues that did require service or support resources

25% to 70% improvement in productivity of digital marketing and customer operations teams

50% to 90% improvements in sales team productivity by offloading smaller transactional sales, faster quote generation, and streamlined order management

20% to 40% increase in productivity of business operations due to less time spent on invoices, payments, shipments, and returns and more informed decision-making

This is not just incremental change; it’s enterprise transformation, driven by customer needs and powered by AI.

The Future of Intelligent Enterprise Operations

Embedded CX AI within a composable business suite represents a bright future that takes the possibility of AI and makes it a reality.

Businesses can seamlessly orchestrate intelligence across all functions , delivering experiences that feel effortless to customers while optimizing operations behind the scenes.

Artificial intelligence won't just automate individual tasks , but also orchestrate entire business ecosystems to deliver superior outcomes.

, but also orchestrate entire business ecosystems to deliver superior outcomes. Maintaining enterprise-grade reliability and enabling modular innovation will allow organizations to adapt to changing market conditions while creating competitive advantages.

With the rise of AI, businesses face a pivotal moment in time. Taking advantage of all that technology has to offer demands more than point solutions and departmental optimizations; it requires unified platforms, complete clean underlying data, and a clear unified strategy.

Jessica Keehn is chief marketing officer of SAP Customer Experience.