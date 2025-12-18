SAP Leads the Way in Sovereign Cloud

The need in Europe and elsewhere for sovereign cloud offerings is one of the hottest enterprise IT topics this year.

Recent geopolitical shifts and technological advancements have heightened the challenges for organizations responsible for society’s most critical functions, such as government, defense, and essential infrastructure.

As AI expands and global data exchange accelerates, the question of who controls the data that shapes economies and national strategies has become paramount, spurring interest in sovereign cloud offerings. Governments and industries need to know exactly where their data lives, because that determines what laws apply.

Sovereign clouds answer this need by providing the foundation of digital trust and national resilience. SAP pioneered the development of sovereign cloud services through its SAP Sovereign Cloud offerings, which address all four pillars of digital sovereignty: data, operational, legal, and technical architecture.

Recently, SAP has built on this leadership by launching new sovereign cloud initiatives and partnerships designed to accelerate Europe’s digital transformation through secure, scalable, AI-driven sovereign cloud solutions that protect data and intellectual property.

Among these initiatives, SAP announced new and expanded collaborations with Mistral AI, Bleu, and Capgemini at the Franco-German EU Summit on Digital Sovereignty last month. Together with Mistral AI, SAP is launching Europe’s first full sovereign AI stack by integrating Mistral AI into SAP Business Technology Platform and AI Foundation. This includes advanced capabilities that enable customers to build and deploy sovereign AI applications at scale. In parallel, Bleu and SAP’s Delos Cloud are forming a Franco-German alliance focused on resilience and digital sovereignty.

With these and other offerings, SAP is shaping the debate over digital sovereignty and answering the call from customers for secure, scalable, sovereign solutions that enable companies to leverage and benefit from the immense advantages of the cloud and business AI.