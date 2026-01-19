I am excited to share important updates regarding the integration certification program for partner-built solutions, managed by the SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC).

As SAP accelerates our strategy around applications, data, and AI, these certification enhancements will help ensure our growing ecosystem is aligned—both technically and directionally—with our clean core, cloud-forward, and AI-ready approach.

A framework designed around partner and customer needs

SAP is committed to delivering business innovations across applications, data, and AI. With this update, we have listened closely to partners and customers and introduced enhancements that make it easier for partners to validate their solutions while maintaining SAP’s high standards:

Empowering customers to leverage data-driven business and enterprise AI—securely and at scale

Supporting intelligent apps, seamless cloud connectivity, and adoption of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP)

Adhering to SAP’s “clean core” extensibility guidelines, ensuring future-ready, upgradable integrations

Integration certification and the new interoperability review

Our refreshed framework offers two clear paths for partners.

Integration certification (use-case based)

For partner solutions aligned with SAP strategic priorities (SAP BTP-based, using SAP Business AI, clean core, public cloud, and intelligent apps)

Certification awarded for specific use cases that adhere to SAP strategic priorities for integration, data, and development guidelines

Benefits include certified status, branding rights, and access to go-to-market support, with clear guidance and transparency throughout the process

Interoperability review (open and inclusive)

We are especially excited to introduce the interoperability review, a new open program designed in response to partner and customer feedback.

Open to all partner and independent software vendor (ISV) solutions, including those that may not be eligible for integration certification

Showcase technical compatibility with SAP solutions through compliance with technical integration standards

Solutions listed as interoperable on SAP Notes and receive detailed review summery

Helps partners demonstrate interoperability and SAP compliance to customers.

This new interoperability review reflects our commitment to listen to the SAP ecosystem and enable more partners and ISVs to participate, fostering innovation across our platform.

How this benefits partners and customers

For partners:

Easier access to SAP’s integration framework, even if formal certification is not applicable

Clear pathways for strategic alignment and accelerated development of maintainable, future-ready solutions

Co-marketing visibility for certified solutions

For customers:

Access to a broader set of partner solutions that are future-ready, upgradable, and compliant with SAP’s clean core standards

Confidence in interoperability and technical quality across SAP’s business application landscape

Faster adoption of data-rich solutions built on robust foundations

Looking forward

The new framework, planned to launch in Q3 2026, is designed to empower partners, build trust with customers, and accelerate innovation across SAP’s platform.

Our Partner Ecosystem Success team will support this transition throughout the second half of 2026. Partners can preview the criteria for the integration certification and the interoperability review in the SAP Integration Certification framework reference guide or reach out to your SAP partner manager or the SAP ICC team with questions.

Karl Fahrbach is chief partner officer of SAP SE.