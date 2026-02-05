SAP Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines

SAP has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines for the seventh time in a row.

We believe this recognition reflects the continued momentum of SAP Engagement Cloud in helping enterprises orchestrate real‑time, AI‑powered engagement at a global scale, connecting data, channels, and experiences to drive measurable business impact.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from SAP.

Helping brands scale AI-powered engagement across channels

Leading brands—including Ferrara, John Frieda, PUMA, and Gibson—use SAP Engagement Cloud to deliver connected, personalized journeys that increase engagement, accelerate growth, and build long-term customer loyalty.

According to the report, SAP’s ability to support enterprise‑grade, real‑time engagement across channels remains a key differentiator. SAP’s personalization capabilities are powered by advanced segmentation, embedded AI decisioning, and intelligent triggering to deliver timely, relevant, and consistent experiences.

Organizations using SAP continue to see measurable outcomes, including improved customer loyalty, higher conversion rates, and increased average order value.

Driving measurable business impact with event‑based and behavior‑led orchestration

We believe this year’s placement also reflects SAP’s strength in orchestrating engagement using real‑time behavioral, transactional, and operational signals across the business.

With SAP Engagement Cloud, brands can activate journeys triggered by events occurring across their business to:

Boost retention through timely, context‑aware engagement

Increase conversions with more relevant, personalized interactions

Strengthen loyalty through connected, lifecycle-driven touchpoints

These results demonstrate SAP’s ability to move enterprises beyond channel execution toward true omnichannel orchestration.

Unifying customer experiences with native SAP integration

SAP Engagement Cloud connects marketing, commerce, service, loyalty, sales, and operational data, creating a unified, real-time customer view that powers intelligent engagement across every touchpoint.

This bi‑directional flow of data gives every customer‑facing team access to the same real‑time customer view, helping brands drive revenue impact, reduce churn, and improve service outcomes.

Global scale, flexibility, and trust

SAP’s long‑standing global footprint and enterprise-ready architecture continue to support its leadership positioning. With a cloud‑native, composable foundation, embedded privacy and compliance capabilities, and a robust partner ecosystem, SAP enables organizations to securely and reliably scale personalized engagement across regions and business models.

Whether operating in five markets or 50, enterprises rely on SAP to deliver personalized experiences with confidence.

Customer success reflecting real‑world impact

Customers on Gartner® Peer Insights™ continue to recognize SAP for ease of integration, deployment support, and customer partnership. Recent examples include:

Grupo Axo , which uses SAP for CRM and marketing automation that supports interaction and communication with customers to increase buyback, retention, and loyalty. This includes CRM ads, push notification apps, personalization campaigns, e-mail and SMS campaign execution, and website and app personalization and recommendations.

, which uses SAP for CRM and marketing automation that supports interaction and communication with customers to increase buyback, retention, and loyalty. This includes CRM ads, push notification apps, personalization campaigns, e-mail and SMS campaign execution, and website and app personalization and recommendations. Molton Brown , which increased sales by 30% in three years by using SAP solutions, to interact directly with customers within highly personalized omnichannel journeys.

, which increased sales by 30% in three years by using SAP solutions, to interact directly with customers within highly personalized omnichannel journeys. CHRIST, which saw a more than 40% increase in CRM revenue and more than 150% in commerce traffic during the holiday season by using SAP Customer Experience solutions that empower CHRIST to put customers at the center of everything the company does.

These results highlight the tangible value organizations are achieving with SAP’s AI-powered personalization capabilities.

We feel SAP’s recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines underscores the strength of its strategy and continued innovation across SAP Engagement Cloud. SAP remains committed to helping brands activate data, personalize interactions, connect experiences, and scale engagement with confidence.

Visit SAP Engagement Cloud area of sap.com to download the full 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines report.

Sara Richter is CMO of SAP Emarsys.

