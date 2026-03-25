Haleon Chooses SAP Solutions to Accelerate Growth Through Technology

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Haleon, a global consumer health company, today announced Haleon’s decision to adopt SAP Business Suite to enhance the enterprise’s digital infrastructure and advance AI capabilities across its business.

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This decision will help Haleon operate, scale and serve consumers in new ways by building stronger, more agile foundations for delivering its trusted everyday health products. It marks a significant milestone in Haleon’s transformation into a world-class consumer company.

“Delivering a better consumer experience starts with strong foundations, and leading digital technology and infrastructure are at the heart of this,” said Claire Dickson, Haleon’s chief digital and technology officer. “Our latest partnership with SAP is another important step in our journey to becoming a world-class consumer company. It will revolutionize how we operate, with AI-enabled systems driving faster, simpler, more integrated ways of working. This will allow our people to focus on what matters most—serving consumers and unlocking growth.”

SAP Business Suite will drive the simplification and standardization of critical processes across Haleon’s global operations, enabling more integrated, automated end-to-end processes across diverse parts of the organization.

With clearer visibility across markets and more intuitive systems replacing fragmented workflows, the business can operate with greater speed, consistency and resilience. These improvements strengthen supply chain responsiveness, support innovation and help Haleon better respond to changing consumer needs. This enables Haleon to deliver trusted everyday health products at scale while strengthening collaboration with the healthcare professionals who recommend its products to consumers worldwide.

Haleon can drive greater business efficiencies by integrating core processes across finance, supply chain, HR and sales in one connected system with real-time data. By building AI into everyday work and embedding it within Haleon’s digital infrastructure and across its functions, teams can make better data-driven decisions and respond more quickly to changing consumer needs. The automation of routine work across multiple functions frees up employees’ time so they can focus on more strategic work that delivers value for the business and consumers while accelerating growth.

This digital transformation program builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies, with the transition from Haleon’s current platform on SAP ERP Central Component beginning later this year.

“AI outcomes depend on connected processes and trusted data,” said Peter Maier, SAP’s senior vice president for strategic customer engagements. “With SAP Business Suite, Haleon is building an AI-ready foundation that embeds intelligence across the enterprise, helping simplify operations, improve resilience and scale innovation.”

Haleon plans to adopt SAP Cloud ERP applications with embedded AI and deploy the SAP Business Data Cloud solution to harmonize SAP software and third-party data in a governed, single source of truth. This connected platform will be able to support AI-assisted innovation and enable agentic AI, where AI agents can identify issues earlier and recommend actions across key business processes.

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Media Contacts:

Lawrie Benfield, SAP, +44 7776515259, lawrie.benfield@sap.com, GMT

Sonya Domanski, SAP, +44 7345465928, sonya.domanski@sap.com, GMT

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Gemma Thomas, Haleon, gemma.x.thomas@haleon.com

The agreement referenced in this announcement was signed outside SAP’s first quarter reporting period.

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Top image courtesy of Haleon

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