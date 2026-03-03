SAP Transforms Services and Support Portfolio to Accelerate Customer Success

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the evolution of its SAP Services and Support portfolio, introducing a streamlined, tiered engagement model designed to help businesses achieve greater transparency, speed and flexibility in their transformation journeys.

The reimagined portfolio, which includes the Foundational Success Plan, Advanced Success Plan, and Max Success Plan tiers, aims to deliver measurable results and a consistent, ongoing experience for customers. Designed to provide continuous engagement throughout each customer’s journey, the portfolio helps with adoption of the latest innovations and continuous value from a full investment in SAP Business Suite.

The updated portfolio addresses the increasing need for organizations to adapt quickly to market changes, adopt AI-driven innovations and support business continuity. Each success plan offers clearly defined tiers of engagement, ranging from self-guided resources and proactive support to strategic and personalized partnership with dedicated experts. These tiers help customers select the right level of guidance for their unique needs.

Foundational Success Plan, included with every cloud solution from SAP, provides essential onboarding, technical cloud operations and preventive support. This plan is centered around, and expands upon, our well-known SAP Enterprise Support offering and is designed to help organizations get solutions running efficiently, enable business continuity and achieve ongoing value. Customers benefit from curated content, learning resources, guided transformation with application lifecycle management solutions and preventive mission-critical support, enabled by AI and all built into the solution subscription at no additional cost.

Building on this, Advanced Success Plan adds specialized expertise and AI-assisted guidance. Organizations receive proactive support to detect risks and optimize processes, as well as activation sessions to deploy new functionality and refine operations. Enhanced-support service level agreements and intelligent tools help maintain peak performance and realize measurable business outcomes.

For enterprises navigating complex transformations, innovating quickly and striving to get the most out of AI, Max Success Plan offers SAP’s premium, strategic level of engagement. It includes all the benefits of Advanced Success Plan, plus dedicated success plan managers, cross-solution process improvement and access to customer-specific prototype development to accelerate offerings such as SAP Business AI. This tier is built for organizations seeking a true strategic partnership, guiding modernization, reducing risk and accelerating value realization across their SAP software landscape.

“Our evolved SAP Services and Support portfolio is designed to help customers operate with ease and apply AI to drive business efficiency. It aims at mastering transformation, innovating at scale and turning decisions into action with clarity and impact,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery. “By offering a unified, enterprise-wide engagement model, SAP helps customers continually adopt and derive the latest innovations and realize reliable ROI throughout their entire journey.”

Customers can further extend their experience with a streamlined set of professional, development and application management services that leverage SAP’s expertise and partner ecosystem. With this enhanced portfolio, SAP reaffirms its commitment to orchestrating customer success and enabling organizations to run at their best in a rapidly changing world.

