The landscape of user interfaces is undergoing a seismic shift. The explosion of consumer AI has reset expectations for business software: Employees now expect their enterprise apps to have the same intuitive, conversational interfaces they use at home.

This has led to a “Terminal Renaissance,” a return to text-in, text-out interaction.

For many applications, text works, letting users express intent naturally with no onboarding. However, text struggles to convey structured data that is common in business, and without real-time updates, static text results lose relevance the moment they’re generated.

Structured data is easier to digest when users can filter, sort, and visualize it—that is why graphical user interfaces (GUIs) excel at presenting structured data and guiding users through complex workflows. But GUIs are expensive to build and rigid, forcing generic, one-size-fits-all solutions that struggle to provide the fluid, tailored experiences users now demand.

Text is flexible but limited; GUIs are robust but rigid. Generative UI is the unmet need between them and the new frontier for business software.

From static dashboards to dynamic workspaces

Imagine a procurement manager investigating a supply chain disruption. Instead of navigating five different applications and manually cross-referencing data, she asks: “Show me the suppliers at risk in Southeast Asia and model alternative sourcing scenarios.”

This request sets agents to work behind the scenes. They gather and analyze live data, simulate outcomes, and calculate the projected impact of every alternative. Execution agents are also pre-positioned and ready to act on command.

The user doesn’t have to deal with any of this complexity. For them, a dynamic interface materializes in seconds—not a generic dashboard, but a purpose-built mission control center. Interactive maps highlight affected regions and supply chain graphs update in real time. As the user tweaks parameters, risk scores adjust instantly. Embedded controls stand ready to trigger purchase orders or notify suppliers, enabling the user to decide and execute. Collaboration is simplified; colleagues can join a living workspace: no briefing decks, no context-setting calls.

This is the future: a business suite where a user’s intent defines their interface and their decisions drive action. To get there, we are combining Joule and Joule Agents with our vision for generative UI. This is not just about on-demand dashboards; it’s about steering a business with interfaces that adapt to each user’s role, context, and tasks. This is “vibe coding” for enterprise operations: shifting focus from syntax to intent.

We are entering an era where AI constructs UIs on the fly, allowing users to engage with them immediately. Generative UI marks the transition from static software suites to “batch size 1” applications that act like ephemeral control centers tailored to a specific problem.

Challenges and SAP’s answers

Delivering an intent-driven business suite at enterprise scale requires addressing complex realities. We are building generative UI because we understand its promise and its perils—and we have unique assets to bridge that gap.

Accuracy

Large language models (LLMs) can produce plausible but incorrect outputs, or “hallucinate.” A consumer chatbot that hallucinates a movie plot is tolerable; a procurement system that misrepresents supplier terms has real consequences. Our generative UI approach addresses this by visualizing data directly from systems of record with transparent lineage. Grounding the UI in real-time, trusted data is our first defense against inaccuracy.

Trust

If every interface is generated on the fly, how do users know it is reliable? Trust is built on consistency and predictability. Our generative UI is built on the familiar and proven architectural grammar of SAP Fiori for lists, dashboards, and workflows. The content is bespoke and the structure is consistent and familiar, so users can always judge and adjust with confidence.

Complexity

Enterprise systems are sophisticated and unique. They are built over decades, encoding massive domain knowledge and business logic. Generative UI builds on Joule’s existing integration and orchestration capabilities, which already connect to systems across a landscape and coordinate agents to execute complex workflows. Generative UI leverages this foundation, letting users interact with deeply integrated processes through simple interfaces while Joule handles the orchestration underneath.

Why this matters now

The expectations set by consumer AI are real, and the gap between what employees experience at home and what they use at work is widening.

The future of enterprise software isn’t chatbots bolted onto legacy screens. It’s bespoke mission control—interfaces that materialize around a user’s intent, grounded in live data, executed by agents, and governed by the user.

With that, we’re reimagining how work gets done.

Jonathan von Rueden is chief AI officer of SAP SE.