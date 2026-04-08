AI Is Causing Entry Level Roles to Evolve, Not Vanish—and CHROs Say the Stakes Are Rising

Since the release of ChatGPT as the first large language model in 2022, much of the conversation around AI and the future of work has focused heavily on what automation might eliminate: jobs, tasks, and early-career opportunities.

But new research from SAP and Wakefield* suggests a different reality is emerging. AI isn’t making early talent irrelevant. Instead, it’s accelerating how quickly they become productive, reshaping the earliest stages of work, and raising expectations far earlier in the employee lifecycle.

According to the findings, 88% of CHROs say AI is making early-career talent role-ready faster. This acceleration raises the stakes on both sides. While organizations benefit from faster productivity and earlier impact, early‑career employees are entering roles with heightened expectations and fewer traditional learning buffers—forcing leaders to rethink how success is defined and supported from day one.

AI as an accelerator of readiness

Entry-level roles have long relied on repetitive, lower-stakes tasks that helped new employees learn how work gets done. Today, AI automates much of that foundational execution.

This shift is increasingly common: 79% of surveyed CHROs report that their early-career talent receives enterprise AI tools within their first month on the job. Additionally, 87% expect new hires to be comfortable with AI on day one or learn the tools immediately after joining.

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With AI absorbing traditional tasks, early-career talent is stepping into meaningful work sooner—and CHROs are already seeing the impact, with 56% reporting improved confidence and 55% citing increased productivity among those using AI.

This acceleration reflects themes we first explored in the 2025 SAP SuccessFactors Future of Work Predictions report, where we examined how AI might reshape entry‑level roles. As foundational tasks continue to be absorbed by AI, the question becomes not whether early‑career roles will exist, but how organizations can redesign them to build capability in new ways.

When productivity accelerates, expectations follow

As early talent ramps faster, the expectations placed on them are rising just as quickly. Several structural factors are contributing to this shift: organizations are hiring fewer early-career talent, and those who do join are expected to take on more complex work earlier in their tenure. Our upcoming research from our Future of Work Research lab makes this clear, as one research participant summarized, “Entry level roles used to be focused on mundane tasks—what should they do now? They bring an incredibly unique perspective; we want to hire early talent to challenge our norms and help us find better ways of working.”

But with AI removing the mundane work, it may also remove many of the gradual, hands-on learning moments that once helped new hires build experience over time.

With these rising expectations, it’s easy to see how the cognitive load of entry level roles could increase substantially. CHROs report heightened performance pressure and increased mental effort as new hires try to keep pace with AI-accelerated work. Some researchers refer to this dynamic as “AI brain fry,” the cognitive strain that comes from managing rapid, AI-driven workflow.

Together, these shifts create several risks for both employees and organizations:

Shadow AI use rises: 56%of CHROs say early-career talent turns to unsanctioned AI tools when formal guidance is unclear. This behavior may reflect entry-level hires trying to keep pace rather than intentionally breaking policy.

56%of CHROs say early-career talent turns to unsanctioned AI tools when formal guidance is unclear. This behavior may reflect entry-level hires trying to keep pace rather than intentionally breaking policy. Inconsistent enablement creates talent risk: 44% of CHROs say uneven access to AI tools increases attrition risk, especially for early talent who may feel unable to live up to new performance expectations without tools to automate routine tasks.

44% of CHROs say uneven access to AI tools increases attrition risk, especially for early talent who may feel unable to live up to new performance expectations without tools to automate routine tasks. Foundational skills may erode: Even as AI boosts productivity, 38%of leaders worry early-career talent are not building long-term skills like communication, critical thinking, judgment, and collaboration. That concern is echoed in qualitative feedback from HR leaders as well. As one noted, “We’ve observed gaps in professionalism in business settings for entry‑level talent, from collaboration and stakeholder management [to] ownership and accountability.”

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Rethinking the first step into work

As traditional early‑career learning pathways narrow, organizations must now redesign how those learning moments happen. Our research points to several areas where HR leaders can intentionally strengthen the early-career ramp:

1. Build foundational skill development intentionally.

As repetitive tasks disappear, organizations have the opportunity to deliberately create new ways for early talent to build communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and decision-making skills. This can include structured, project-based experiences, clearer decision-making frameworks, and more frequent coaching that focuses on judgement and prioritization, not just task completion.

2. Design entry-level roles around higher-value work.

Early-career employees are capable of contributing more strategically when roles are designed with the right balance of scope and support. Redesigning entry‑level positions to include clear ownership—supported by explicit expectations, mentoring, and well‑defined guidance for decisions and escalation—helps early‑career talent build confidence while managing risk.

3. Establish AI governance from day one.

Without clear guidance, early talent may struggle to understand how to use AI responsibly. Introducing AI expectations during onboarding, reinforcing role-specific best practices, and normalizing manager-led conversations about AI use can reduce shadow AI and build trust in new technologies early on.

4. Ensure equitable AI access across teams and managers.

As expectations rise, uneven access to AI tools can quietly increase workload pressure and stress for early-career employees. Providing consistent access, training, and enablement helps ensure new hires are equipped to meet accelerated demands without increasing burnout or attrition.

The bottom line

AI isn’t eliminating early-career talent from the workforce; it’s reshaping the path they take to become effective and increasing the value of the work they contribute. While entry-level roles may be fewer, expectations for impact are higher, placing greater importance on pairing AI fluency with strong human skills. For new graduates, developing both will not only help them land a job but also enable them to contribute quickly and build lasting capabilities.

When early‑career talent becomes productive sooner, companies can move faster, innovate earlier, and operate more efficiently, but only if that speed is matched with structure, coaching, and intentional development. Organizations that navigate this transition successfully will ensure early talent doesn’t just ramp up faster, but also builds the judgment, collaboration, and critical‑thinking skills that AI can’t replace.

To stay on top of more upcoming research on the impact of AI on entry-level roles, visit our SAP SuccessFactors Future of Work Research Lab.

Lara Albert is chief marketing officer for SAP SuccessFactors.

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*The SAP AI Talent Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 100 US CHROs (or CPO equivalent) at organizations with a minimum annual revenue of $500m where employees are using AI-enabled tools in their day-to-day responsibilities, between February 19th and March 2nd, 2026, using an email invitation and an online survey.