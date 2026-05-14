Procurement and finance leaders are facing a nearly impossible mandate. Cost control is no longer enough.

SAP Sapphire in 2026: Advancing the Autonomous Enterprise Read the innovation news guide

They are expected to manage risk, ensure compliance, and deliver strategic value, all while navigating talent shortages and increasing operational complexity. And most are doing it without the end-to-end visibility they need.

Workflows are disconnected, decision-making is reactive, and policies are inconsistently enforced. I have heard this from customers across every industry and, frankly, it is a problem that traditional approaches to procurement technology haven’t fully solved.

That’s what makes this moment different. At SAP Sapphire, we introduced the Autonomous Enterprise, a fundamental shift in how businesses operate, with AI assistants and agents powering end-to-end execution at scale, with governance built in. Critically, this isn’t just about adding AI features to existing tools. It is about moving from AI in applications to AI on applications—intelligence that works across your entire landscape, not just inside individual products.

Autonomous Spend Management: From concept to reality

Autonomous Spend Management is a core pillar of the Autonomous Enterprise vision, designed to address the fragmentation that holds procurement and finance teams back. By applying agentic AI across procurement, travel, expenses, and external workforce processes, we’re creating continuity where disconnection exists today—intelligent systems that orchestrate activities, connect context, and surface the right insights at the right moment.

What this means for the people doing the work is equally significant. When AI handles routine execution, decision-makers get time and clarity back. They can intervene earlier, with better information, and focus on more strategic work that actually moves the needle.

To bring this to life, we are introducing a new set of Joule Assistants, AI-powered teammates designed to support procurement and spend management across the full life cycle:

Category Management Assistant: Analyzes spend patterns, delivers market intelligence, and helps build sharper category strategies

Analyzes spend patterns, delivers market intelligence, and helps build sharper category strategies Sourcing Assistant : Manages the entire sourcing life cycle, from drafting RFPs and bids to recommending negotiation strategies

: Manages the entire sourcing life cycle, from drafting RFPs and bids to recommending negotiation strategies Supplier Management Assistant : Provides comprehensive oversight of the supply base, from intelligent classification to continuous multi-dimensional risk monitoring

: Provides comprehensive oversight of the supply base, from intelligent classification to continuous multi-dimensional risk monitoring Contract Assistant: Streamlines contract authoring, flags renewal opportunities, and connects supplier selection through to contract execution

Streamlines contract authoring, flags renewal opportunities, and connects supplier selection through to contract execution Requisition Assistant: Guides users to the right buying channel, auto-fills fields, and uses advanced trade-off analyses to help maximize volume discounts

Guides users to the right buying channel, auto-fills fields, and uses advanced trade-off analyses to help maximize volume discounts Buying Assistant: Helps professional buyers identify spend leakage, surface optimal suppliers, and automate order consolidation

Helps professional buyers identify spend leakage, surface optimal suppliers, and automate order consolidation Receiving Assistant : Auto-creates goods receipts and service entry sheets and guides users through quality tracking so nothing falls through the cracks

: Auto-creates goods receipts and service entry sheets and guides users through quality tracking so nothing falls through the cracks Invoicing Assistant: Handles invoice capture, duplicate detection, and payment proposals so finance teams can close faster with fewer errors

Handles invoice capture, duplicate detection, and payment proposals so finance teams can close faster with fewer errors Services Procurement Assistant : Manages the full SOW life cycle from creation through compliance tracking

: Manages the full SOW life cycle from creation through compliance tracking Travel Assistant: Simplifies trip planning with pre-spend estimates, streamlined approvals, and built-in compliance guidance

Simplifies trip planning with pre-spend estimates, streamlined approvals, and built-in compliance guidance Expense Management Assistant: Automates expense reporting, capturing details, flagging errors, and keeping everything compliant

The Autonomous Spend Management capabilities run across our cloud ERP application portfolio, including SAP Cloud ERP Private, for end-to-end coverage across business processes and systems.

Why connected processes are critical

Connection is just as powerful as intelligence, and that conviction runs through everything we announced this week. AI can only do so much if the underlying processes are still fragmented.

In next-gen SAP Ariba Buying, new Joule Agents support purchasing and policy management through a more intuitive, persona-driven experience, guiding users toward compliant, contract-linked options while improving catalog management and document traceability. Deeper integration with SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud Edition and SAP ERP Central Component means these capabilities work with existing ERP investments, not around them.

SAP Ariba Contracts now brings contract creation, approvals, and compliance tracking into a single unified workspace. AI-assisted drafting lets teams create contracts using natural language, while centralized visibility into terms, pricing, and key dates keeps data consistent and connected to downstream procurement processes.

We also introduced a new Joule Agent in SAP Ariba Intake Management to automate how procurement requests are captured and routed across SAP and non-SAP systems. And expanded supplier evaluation capabilities in SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance let teams segment performance data by geography, business unit, or category – with insights feeding directly into 360-degree supplier profiles to inform sourcing and procurement decisions.

Expanding visibility into services spend and supporting adoption

Nowhere is the need for connected processes more apparent than in asset-intensive industries. In oil and gas, mining, and utilities, external workers can make up 40% of the workforce, yet most organizations are still managing them through manual processes and disconnected systems. The risks are real: expired certifications, overpayments, and poor visibility into work billed versus work actually done.

New SAP Fieldglass capabilities address these challenges by bringing together the full contractor life cycle, from the moment a worker arrives on site through to final payment. Organizations can now automate time tracking, verify worker credentials and safety requirements before granting site access, maintain tighter controls over equipment, and dramatically reduce the manual effort involved in invoicing.

We’re also using AI to accelerate SOW creation by automatically recommending worker roles based on the SOW description and historical buyer data, which reduces manual setup and improves consistency from the start. And to support adoption, WalkMe Premium is now integrated with SAP Fieldglass and SAP Ariba, providing in-app guidance for tasks such as creating statements of work, approving timesheets, and hiring candidates.

The future of spend management

Autonomous Spend Management marks a fundamental shift from managing processes to delivering business outcomes. From chasing cost savings to actively shaping resilience, margin, and growth. From reacting to events to anticipating them.

The real strategic implication is this: Spend does not happen in isolation. Every contract and invoice has a downstream effect on financial performance. When those decisions are made in context—with AI connecting procurement, supply chain, and finance—the enterprise doesn’t just run more efficiently, it runs as one system.

That’s what we are building, and what we announced this week marks a significant step forward.

For more details on this week’s announcements, see the SAP Sapphire Innovation News Guide. For more details on the latest updates in travel and expense, please refer to the SAP Concur Fusion 2026 announcements.

Etosha Thurman is co-business lead and chief marketing officer for SAP Finance & Spend Management.