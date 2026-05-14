Finance leaders are under mounting pressure to make faster, smarter decisions, but the environments they operate in no longer move in predictable cycles.

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Market volatility, liquidity pressures, and currency fluctuations are exposing the limits of traditional planning models built around fixed timelines and after-the-fact analysis. To keep pace, finance teams need the ability to continuously sense change, understand its impact, and steer performance with confidence.

The challenge is that many organizations are still planning with processes designed for a different era. Siloed data, manual workflows, and episodic planning cycles make real-time decision-making difficult, limiting visibility across the entire business. IDC research reinforces the urgency: 72% of organizations still find financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting too time-consuming.* In a volatile environment, that lag translates directly into slower responses to risk, missed opportunities, and diminished confidence in the decisions that shape performance.

This is why finance needs a new operating model, one that moves beyond periodic exercises and toward continuous steering. At SAP Sapphire, we are introducing SAP Enterprise Planning, a new flagship offering designed to close the gap between insight and action, enabling planning to continuously drive business performance.

The shift from periodic planning to continuous steering

Traditional financial planning has always provided structure, but too often that structure comes at the expense of agility. Planning occurs in fixed windows. Teams work from historical snapshots, static assumptions, and fragmented inputs. By the time a variance is understood or a scenario is modeled, the business may already be operating in a fundamentally different environment.

SAP Enterprise Planning is designed to move organizations beyond these constraints through a continuous approach to planning and execution built on speed, confidence, and control. Finance teams gain the ability to detect signals as they emerge, evaluate constraints in real time, and connect plans directly to execution.

This Sense-Reason-Act model represents a fundamental shift in how planning operates. Rather than waiting for a planning cycle to surface issues, agents continuously monitor for material changes and respond through guided, explainable decisions embedded in everyday processes. At the same time, SAP Analytics Cloud continues to support the iterative Plan-Do-Check-Act cycles that finance teams rely on for strategic and tactical planning across mid- to long-term horizons, including model creation, forecasting, variance analysis, and scenario simulation. Together, these two approaches create a planning ecosystem that is both responsive in the moment and disciplined over time.

The solution embeds Joule Agents directly into the planning process, helping connect strategy to operations in real time. Agents can interpret internal and external data signals, model their impact on KPIs, simulate scenarios, recommend actions, and orchestrate planning workflows with built-in governance and explainability. Planning shifts from a single point in time to continuous workflows. When decisions are made, Joule Agents can update plans to support downstream execution. General availability is planned for Q3 2026.

Built on SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Business Data Cloud, these capabilities form a more connected, intelligent planning ecosystem that enables organizations to act decisively and with full transparency.

Why governed data and connected planning matter

Continuous planning is only as reliable as the data it is built on. Without a unified data foundation, even the most advanced analytics cannot produce trustworthy outcomes. As automation increases, this challenge becomes more acute: decisions execute faster, but errors can scale just as quickly.

That is why our approach is not AI in isolation. SAP Enterprise Planning is built using SAP Business Data Cloud data products and the SAP Analytics Cloud solution. SAP Analytics Cloud remains the foundation for strategic and tactical planning cycles, while SAP Business Data Cloud provides the governed data foundation underpinning the entire ecosystem. This helps ensure compliance, auditability, and enterprise-wide trust, which becomes even more critical as AI-driven automation expands.

Continuous planning in practice

What makes this vision tangible is how it shows up in real financial workflows. By continuously monitoring market signals and financial positions, these solutions help organizations reduce the lag between insight and action, improving both speed and decision quality. This is the Sense-Reason-Act model at work: sensing shifts in currency markets, reasoning through the impact on cash positions, and acting through guided decisions that keep the business aligned with its financial objectives.

More broadly, the Autonomous Finance domain brings together Joule Assistants and Joule Agents to provide CFOs and finance organizations with more insight, control, and support across their operations. Beyond planning, specialized Joule Assistants coordinate multiple agents to support key finance processes including financial closing, billing, governance, and tax and compliance. The result is a finance function where intelligence is embedded across the full operational scope, not confined to a single workflow.

Because these agents are delivered within SAP’s planning and finance solutions, they carry a native understanding of enterprise data, planning semantics, and mission-critical business processes. The goal is not to replace finance expertise, but to augment it. This gives teams the foresight needed to navigate complexity with greater confidence.

The Autonomous Finance capabilities run across our cloud ERP application portfolio, including SAP Cloud ERP Private, for end-to-end coverage across business processes and systems.

To learn about Autonomous Finance, and how the Financial Closing Assistant and SAP’s partnership with BlackLine are driving the future of finance, read more here.

The future of finance is continuous

The future of finance will be defined by the ability to connect data, processes, and decisions across the enterprise in a continuous loop. Organizations that can sense change as it happens, reason through its impact using trusted and governed data, and act by connecting plans back to execution will be best positioned to navigate volatility with the agility and discipline that modern finance demands.

With SAP Enterprise Planning, organizations can move beyond static planning cycles and toward a more intelligent, continuous approach to steering performance.

For more details, refer to the SAP Sapphire Innovation News Guide and the Financial Planning and Analysis area of sap.com.

Lawrence Martin is chief product officer and head of Public Cloud Engineering at SAP.

David Imbert is head of Finance Product Marketing at SAP.

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*IDC Spotlight, sponsored by SAP, The Rise of Dynamic Planning in the Agentic AI Era, #US54493826, April 2026