At SAP Sapphire in 2026, SAP announced major innovations in SAP Cloud ALM, including seven new migration and modernization assistants covering system analysis, custom code, data management, configuration, business process, testing, and adoption—all embedded in the agent-led toolchain to help reduce ERP migration effort. Importantly, SAP Cloud ALM is also the operational observability hub for AI agents within the new SAP AI Agent Hub, helping customers trace agent sessions, monitor goal completion, and govern the full AI agent lifecycle across their enterprise landscape. Customers have new opportunities to transform their SAP landscape, and SAP Cloud ALM is the basis for this transformation.

Benefit from an out-of-the-box, cloud-native solution designed as the central entry point to manage your SAP landscape Explore SAP Cloud ALM

These announcements bring AI-led transformation to focus and are very relevant as we approach the end of mainstream maintenance for SAP Solution Manager on December 31, 2027*, many customers are transitioning to SAP Cloud ALM to stay competitive and future-ready. SAP recommends that customers complete the transition to SAP Cloud ALM before this date.

We are proud that SAP Solution Manager has served thousands of customers exceptionally well over two decades as a key element of SAP’s support offerings, providing the governance, monitoring, and lifecycle management capabilities needed to support mission-critical landscapes.

Twenty-five years in, the business environment that it was built for has significantly evolved to one where enterprises innovate continuously, scale globally, adopt AI, maintain a clean core, and deliver business outcomes at unprecedented speed. Market expectations have changed, technology stacks are running on cloud-ready architecture, and the revenue potential of businesses has exponentially grown. These realities require a fundamentally different approach and functional scope for application lifecycle management. SAP Cloud ALM was designed with exactly these factors in mind. As a cloud-native solution coming with SAP Enterprise Support, or any cloud subscription from SAP, it can close the gaps that modern organizations face in an increasingly fast-moving digital landscape.

All the information required for the transition from SAP Solution Manager to SAP Cloud ALM is available on the Transition to SAP Cloud ALM page. You can access essential tools for a seamless transition as well as recommendations based on your current landscape, project plans, and operational needs. You can also find focused guidance on typical customer situations.

Take action now:

While SAP Solution Manager’s end of mainstream maintenance in itself is a call to action, it isn’t the primary business case. The real need for transitioning lies in the value that SAP Cloud ALM delivers: accelerated implementations, AI-powered and autonomous operations, continuous feature innovation, lower TCO, and a platform purpose-built for modern, cloud-first landscapes. As every digital touchpoint around you is being modernized and optimized for value, your ALM landscape should not be an exception.

Stefan Steinle is executive vice president and head of Global Customer Support at SAP.

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*Details related to maintenance options are covered in SAP Notes 52505 and 3255311.