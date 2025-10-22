In today’s always-on, digital-first world, customers expect answers now, not “within 16 business hours.” While great support requires human empathy, some issues can be resolved with human-generated knowledge at first contact. This is where instant resolution and self-service tools come in. These tools play a crucial role in building fast, scalable, and modern customer support experiences.

As the first step in a much broader playbook toward a next-gen, agentic case resolution workflow, SAP is launching instant resolution and self-service tools to help make support smarter and more proactive. How do these offerings help in real-world support scenarios?

AI-accelerated instant resolution

Imagine a customer submits a routine ticket about a known error during a routine update. Instead of waiting in a queue, the customer gets an instant response from a specifically trained AI agent with a direct link to a relevant SAP Note or SAP Knowledge Base Article. It’s accurate, contextual, and fast. What’s more, it can reduce ticket volume and free up engineers to handle more complex or urgent problems. As a result, the customer resolves their issue in minutes with no back-and-forth or productivity loss.

Take another example of a user uploading logs after encountering a defect. An instant resolution tool like a smart log analyzer can review the data, immediately flag the root issue, and respond to the user with a link to the fix. What you get is near-instant technical diagnostics and zero-escalation resolution.

Instant resolution has clear, real-world benefits in customer support: faster answers, fewer escalations, and a better experience for users. But beyond the promise of speed and convenience, how effective is it really? What does the data tell us about the quality and reliability of AI-driven support at SAP?

Let’s take a look at a few metrics that shed light on the performance of our Auto Response Agent and the value it can deliver.

Agentic AI turns support from reactive to action-oriented, dramatically reducing time-to-resolution while enhancing accuracy. For example, the confidence rate of SAP’s Auto Response Agent is at 80%. In other words, to avoid wasting the customer’s time, this agent can deliver highly relevant solutions with a confidence score of 80%. This is a strong indicator of the quality our AI agents can offer.

First contact resolution (FCR) is a general customer service KPI and indicates that the case is closed after the first interaction either with humans or with AI agents. The FCR rate for cases that are answered automatically by SAP’s new Auto Response Agent is currently at 40%. This is in line with what human interactions achieve.

AI-enabled self-service

Before AI, self-service in customer support was mostly static and manual, like FAQs, basic help articles, and keyword-based search. While these knowledge base articles are extremely helpful, customers had to dig through generic content, hoping to find something relevant, often with little guidance or context. There was no personalization, no real-time assistance, and limited ability to troubleshoot complex issues on their own. It worked for simple problems but often left users turning to human support for detailed answers.

Instead of prompting users to search through static FAQs or documentation, AI dynamically surfaces the most relevant knowledge base articles, fixes, or guided workflows based on issue context, behavior, and history. Instead of a manual hunt, customers can take advantage of an intelligent, conversational experience—often resolving issues before a ticket is even needed. The result? Fewer support cases, faster resolutions, and more empowered customers.

Thanks to SAP’s AI-integrated self-service offerings, we’re able to instantly resolve customer issues four out of the five times they come to us. Structured knowledge and content allows us to build AI and AI agents with high confidence levels. Currently, SAP’s customer support addresses over 82% of issues via self-service.

AI and the evolving role of human expertise

This move to augment auto response with AI isn’t about replacing people. It’s about freeing up people so that they can focus on high-impact tasks that need creative thinking and human insight. SAP’s instant response and resolution are only activated when the system is very confident with its response. Our commitment to the relevant, reliable, and responsible use of AI ensures that there’s no experimentation with customer cases that deserve hands-on attention from engineers and experts.

The road ahead

We move forward with a clear goal to achieve a support system that is faster, smarter, and more human because of its intelligent use of AI, not in spite of it. By augmenting first-touch support with agentic AI, SAP has a blueprint for handling simple and complex issues at all levels of enterprise support.

Stefan Steinle is executive vice president and head of Customer Support & Cloud Lifecycle Management at SAP.