Procurement’s New Balancing Act: Cutting Costs, Adopting AI, and Proving Strategic Value

As cost pressures intensify, procurement leaders must find new ways to deliver savings, manage risk, and accelerate transformation.

Over the past several years, procurement has steadily expanded its influence inside the enterprise. As supply chains faced unprecedented disruption, procurement leaders became trusted advisors to the C-suite on resilience, risk management, and sustainability. Their visibility increased and so did the expectations placed upon them.

Now, the playbook is being rewritten once again.

Research from the 2026 Economist Enterprise Report titled Procurement at a crossroads: from optimism to realism, sponsored by SAP, finds that financial performance has reemerged as the primary benchmark of procurement’s success. Drawing on a global survey of 2,648 C-suite executives, the report found that 54% cite cost control as procurement’s greatest contribution to the business, up from 43% just one year earlier. The findings point to a function that is increasingly stretched, yet positioned to deliver measurable business outcomes—if it can navigate a difficult balancing act.

Cost control returns to center stage

The shift is not surprising given the environment. Persistent inflation, tariff uncertainty, and continued investment in supply chain resilience have pushed cost management back to the top of the executive agenda. At the same time, companies are investing in dual sourcing, nearshoring, and inventory buffering to reduce exposure—strategies that strengthen resilience but often raise costs. Procurement is expected to offset those increases elsewhere.

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What makes this moment particularly challenging is that procurement’s broader responsibilities have not diminished. Teams are still expected to manage geopolitical risk, advance sustainability, and support digital transformation. The mandate has expanded significantly, often without a corresponding increase in capacity, tools, or operating model support. Delivering savings, limiting cost increases, and managing input costs while fulfilling a growing strategic role is the defining tension facing procurement leaders today.

AI is becoming procurement’s digital imperative

Technology, and AI in particular, is increasingly seen as the key to resolving tension. In the Economist Enterprise study, 60% of executives identified digital transformation as procurement’s top strategic priority over the next 12 to 18 months, up sharply from 38% in 2025. More than half (56%) identified AI as the primary driver of that transformation.

The emergence of agentic AI is accelerating expectations further. More than half of executives are planning to implement or evaluate agentic AI capabilities within the next 12 to 18 months. Unlike earlier generations of AI that focused primarily on generating insights, agentic AI introduces the ability to execute workflows—from guided buying experiences to automated purchase order creation—enabling procurement to move beyond recommendations and drive actions.

Even so, executive expectations remain grounded. Only 9% of survey respondents want AI to lead most procurement decisions within three years. Procurement’s highest-value work continues to rely on human judgment, strong supplier relationships, and the ability to navigate complex trade-offs. AI plays a critical role in strengthening these capabilities, but it does not replace them.

Realizing that potential, however, requires the right foundation. Connected data, clear governance, and close collaboration across procurement, finance, IT, and operations are prerequisites for generating AI outputs that are reliable and accountable.

Category management takes on greater importance

As procurement balances cost pressures with broader business priorities, category management is emerging as a critical discipline. The report found that category and demand management are expected to receive the second highest level of digital investment among procurement disciplines over the next three years, trailing only spend and performance analytics.

This reflects the growing complexity of procurement decisions. Category leaders are no longer simply awarding projects to the lowest-cost supplier. They are expected to weigh cost, risk, sustainability, and supplier performance simultaneously—a level of complexity that demands better analytics and faster insight-to-action capabilities.

That level of nuance can strengthen procurement’s impact, but it can also slow execution. More sophisticated category strategies require better data, sharper analytics, and faster insight-to-action capabilities. The report found that category strategy has become the third most common source of process delays, behind only contracting and sourcing.

Success increasingly depends not on collecting more data, but on turning data into confident decisions quickly. Organizations that close that gap will be better positioned to execute strategy, not simply develop it.

Procurement’s strategic value is being tested

Perhaps the most striking finding in the report is a growing confidence gap. While nearly three-quarters of executives still believe procurement collaborates effectively across the organization, that figure dropped from 90% in 2025 to 74% in 2026. Confidence in procurement’s role in shaping digital transformation strategy also declined meaningfully over the same period.

These numbers do not signal a retreat from procurement’s strategic importance. Rather, they reflect a broader shift in how enterprise decisions are being evaluated. As AI democratizes access to data across the organization, more stakeholders have the information to question decisions and demand clearer evidence of value.

Procurement leaders are now expected to control costs, manage risk, strengthen resilience, and help guide AI adoption, often simultaneously and without additional resources. The question is no longer whether procurement belongs at the leadership table. It is whether procurement can consistently deliver the value expected of it across an expanding and increasingly complex set of priorities.

Procurement’s next chapter

The Economist Enterprise findings paint a picture of a function at a pivotal moment. Cost savings has returned as the primary mandate, yet procurement is still expected to manage risk, protect supply continuity, and lead digital transformation.

Meeting those expectations will require more than layering AI onto existing processes. It demands connected data foundations that make AI outputs trustworthy, visibility across suppliers and spending, and technology that enables teams to move from reactive decision-making to proactive intervention.

The leaders who will define procurement’s next chapter are those who can turn AI, data, and connected processes into faster decisions, stronger resilience, and measurable business impact.

To learn more, join the upcoming Economist Enterprise–hosted webinar, “Leading the firm: The future of procurement,” on June 25, 2026, which will explore how leaders can accelerate AI adoption, prove digital value, and strengthen supply chain resilience.

Gordon Donovan is vice president of Research for Procurement and External Workforce at SAP.