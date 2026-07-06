There is a lot of noise around AI right now. New tools, new models, new promises. Much of the conversation is focused on speed: how AI can help us write faster, code faster, produce faster. That matters, of course. But in a recent conversation with Casey West, lead developer advocate at Google Cloud, we explored a more interesting question: what if the real value of AI is not only that it helps us move faster, but that it helps us think better?

West made a point that stayed with me. Using AI simply to generate more output is only the beginning. The more powerful use case is to treat AI as a collaborator in the thinking process: something that can challenge assumptions, ask questions we might not have asked, and help us see a problem from a different angle. In that role, AI is not replacing judgment, it is creating useful friction around it.

That shift matters because the work of building technology is changing. Developers are no longer just writing deterministic logic and controlling every outcome in advance. Increasingly, they are working with systems that are creative, probabilistic, and less predictable by design. That opens up huge possibilities, but it also raises the bar. Quality, guardrails, metrics, and trust become even more important when software starts to reason in ways that are not always fully scripted.

The advice West offered to developers was simple and probably more durable than any specific tool or framework: fall in love with the problem, not the solution. The technologies will change. The models will change. The implementations will change. But the ability to understand a problem deeply, stay curious, and apply AI with judgment will remain valuable.

At a time when so much of the conversation around AI feels breathless, that feels like a good way to approach this moment: not with blind enthusiasm, and not with fear, but with curiosity and discipline. What are we trying to understand? What are we trying to improve? Where would better questions, better feedback, or better judgment make the biggest difference?

That is where AI starts to feel less like a wave we have to chase, and more like a capability we can shape with purpose. AI gives us new ways to build, learn, and decide. The question is not just how much more we can produce with it, but how much better our thinking can become when we use it well.