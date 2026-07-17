WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Prior Labs, the pioneer of Tabular Foundation Models (TFMs).

The acquisition will accelerate SAP’s success in TFMs that started with SAP-RPT-1 and bring one of the world’s leading TFM research teams into the SAP family. Prior Labs will continue to operate as an independent entity, with SAP committing to investing more than €1 billion over the next four years to scale it into a globally leading frontier AI lab for the structured data that underpins the world’s businesses.

For additional information about the acquisition, see the press release from May 2026.

Visit the SAP News Center. Get SAP news via LinkedIn and Bluesky.

Sign up for the SAP News Center newsletter to receive stories, highlights and updates each week Subscribe now

Media Contacts:

Alex Vaught, +1 (206) 678-5712, alex.vaught@sap.com, PST

Ilaina Jonas, +1 (646) 923-2834, ilaina.jonas@sap.com, EST

Daniel Reinhardt, +49 151 168 10157, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2026 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.