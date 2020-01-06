WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced that Aerospace Systems Company, a division of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) and leading Japanese manufacturer of aircraft, chose the SAP S/4HANA Manufacturing solution for production engineering and operations to integrate its design and manufacturing processes.

“Industry leaders like KHI are choosing SAP to help better understand their manufacturing frontlines in real time to improve production outcomes,” said Mike Lackey, SAP global VP of Solution Management, Manufacturing. “The solution can easily adapt and meet their business needs as the company evolves and grows in Japan and globally.”

KHI currently relies on paper documents, and many tasks in its manufacturing processes are performed manually. With SAP S/4HANA Manufacturing, KHI aims to digitalize massive quantities of materials to enhance efficiency in its operations and provide greater detail in traceability and disclosure to its customers.

“As an organization that focuses on wide-ranging operations in the aviation sector and space technology, we needed a solution that would help simplify functionality, enhance planning capabilities and optimize adaptability,” said Dr. Akihito Sakai, associate officer, deputy general manager (Gifu plant, SCM & IOT), Manufacturing Division, Aerospace Systems Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries. “We recently completed the design work to deliver SAP S/4HANA Manufacturing for centralizing data management at every stage of the manufacturing process, which ultimately aims to drive greater efficiency and business outcomes.”

SAP S/4HANA Manufacturing for production engineering and operations can help KHI streamline processes by centrally managing design and manufacturing bills of material (BOMs) for aircraft as well as reflect changes at the design stage. Technical requests can be transmitted accurately and completely to manufacturing sites even if sudden design changes arise; this prevents production delays and the need for design rework. The solution is also designed to deliver highly detailed traceability and enhanced work efficiency through the digitalization of work processes.

With SAP S/4HANA Manufacturing powering its digital transformation, KHI plans to use the data and insights gathered from business processes to further improve production activities.

SAP S/4HANA Manufacturing for production engineering and operations delivers seamless integration of engineering and manufacturing BOMs required for large and complex assembly as well as manufacturing in the aerospace industry.

